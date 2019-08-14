Ohio Valley Conference honor roll recognizes SIUE student-athletes

OVC logo

A total of 103 SIUE student-athletes were honored by the Ohio Valley Conference for their academic achievements with the release of the Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

To receive this honor, student-athletes must have earned a grade point average of 3.25 or higher during the course of the 2018-19 school year.

Below is a list of the Commissioner’s Honor Roll recipients by sport.

Baseball: Collin Baumgartner (Brighton), Braydon Bone (Effingham, Ill.), Brady Bunten (Cedar Rapids, Iowa), Garrett Carmichael (Wheelersburg, Ohio), Eric Giltz (Warrenville, Ill.), Tyler Hutchinson (Sorento, Ill.), Jackson Layton (Olathe, Kan.), Michael Shereyk (Homewood, Ill.).

Men’s basketball: D’Quan Applewhite (Harvey, Ill.), Jackson Best (Edwardsville), Elochukwu Eze (Enugu, Nigeria), Blake Lindenmeyer (Arcola, Ill.), David McFarland (Edwards, Miss.).

Women’s basketball: Sydney Bauman (Glen Ellyn, Ill.), Lyric Boone (Rochester, Ill.), Cloe Churchill (Canton, Ill.), Mikala Hall (Danville, Ill.), Mikia Keith (Indianapolis, Ind.), Christen King (Medina, Tenn.), Kai Koehler (Dunlap, Ill.), Allie Troeckler (Bethalto), Zaria Whitlock (St. Paul, Minn.).

Men’s cross country: Matt O’Connor (Elgin, Ill.), Ben Scamihorn (Marshall, Ill.), Austin Woodard (Philo, Ill.).

Women’s cross country: Keri Burmester (Red Bud, Ill.), Kassidy Dexheimer (Washington, Ill.), Emily Ellis (Minooka, Ill.), Aly Goff (Springfield, Ill.), Jalea Paslay (Vandalia, Ill.).

Men’s golf: Conor Dore (Chicago), Grant Gavin (Arlington Heights, Ill.), Brooks Jungbluth (St. Joseph, Mo.), Presley Mackelburg (Reno, Nev.), Parker McEachern (Keller, Texas), Kyle Slattery (Rockford, Ill.), Will Starkey (Adelaide, Australia).

Women’s soccer: Courtney Benning (O’Fallon, Mo.), Megan Danielson (Lake Orion, Mich.), Myah Diekema (Grand Rapids, Mich.), Amanda DiNardo (Joliet, Ill.), Emma Ehrsam (Joliet, Ill.), Andrea Frerker (Maryville, Ill.), Ashley Guardado (St. Louis), Lydia Harris (Chesterfield, Mo.), Becca Jostes (Rochester, Ill.), Megan Keeven (St. Charles, Mo.), Kayla Klipsch (St. Louis), Hannah Lehmann (Freeburg, Ill.), Katie Mahoney (Ada, Mich.), Mallory Mushill (Edwardsville), Jensen Schoch (Wildwood, Mo.), Allison Wendt (Troy, Ill.), Ashlin West (Glen Carbon).

Softball: Micah Arps (St. Louis), Sydney Bina (Washington, Ill.), Alana Cobb-Adams (Kapolei, Hawaii), Bailley Concatto (Cumming, Ga.), Reagan Curtis (Helena, Ala.), Conner Cutright (Casey, Ill.), Alyssa Heren (Saline, Mich.), Kloe Hilbrenner (Odessa, Mo.), Emily Ingles (Scottsdale, Ariz.), Kalei Kaneshiro (Pearl City, Hawaii), Jade Kranawetter (Campbell Hill, Ill.) Kylie Lane (Cape Girardeau, Mo.), Abby Marlow (New Athens, Ill.), Jill Niehaus (Mount Olive, Ill.), Sammie Ofoia (Pearl City, Hawaii), Zoe Schafer (Noblesville, Ind.), Janie Smith (Wheaton, Ill.), Amber Storer (Lincoln, Neb.), Bianca Vozenilek (Plainfield, Ill.), Amara Wylie (New Lebanon, Ohio).

Women’s tennis: Ann-Christine Link (Ludwigshafen, Germany), Alina Munteanu (Bacau, Romania), Janvi Patel (Ahemedabad, India), Lara Tupper, (Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia).

Men’s track and field: John Barnes (Hollowayville, Ill.), Daniel Card (Plainview, Ill.), Connor McCarthy (Lockport, Ill.), Matt O’Connor (Elgin, Ill.), Ben Scamihorn (Marshall, Ill.), DeVonte Tincher (Glen Carbon), Logan Webb (Glasford, Ill.), Austin Woodard (Philo, Ill.).

Women’s track and field: Rachyl Anderson (Catlin, Ill.), Keri Burmester (Red Bud, Ill.), Kassidy Dexheimer (Washington, Ill.), Emily Ellis (Minooka, Ill.), Aly Golf (Springfield, Ill.), Brittney Gibbs (Toronto, Ontario, Canada), Leijla Hajderovic (St. Louis), Alexis Hutchins (Harvey, Ill.) Isabelle Kennedy (Plainfield, Ill.), Jalea Paslay (Vandalia, Ill.), Savannah Sullivan (Edwards, Ill.).

Volleyball: Hannah Bagley (Superior, Colo.), Annie Ellis (Edwardsville), Hope Everett (Norris City, Ill.), Kiana Fields (Lafayette, Ind.), Grace Hurst (McCordsville, Ind.), Jordyn Klein (St. Charles, Mo.), Sami Knight (Orland Park, Ill.), Ellen LeMasters (Greenwood, Ind.), Rachel McDonald (Cold Spring, Ky.), Madison McKinley (Russellville, Ark.), Mallory Nicholson (Sugarland, Texas), Dylynn Otte (Grand Rapids, Mich.), Gabby Wimes (Kansas City, Mo.)

