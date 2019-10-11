Oiler excellence

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp EA-WR’s Ethan Moore looks to settle a ball during a home match with rival CM on Oct. 2 at the Wood River Soccer and Skate Park in Wood River. Moore is the all-time leading scorer for EA-WR boys soccer and entered this week with 34 goals this season.

When it comes to high school soccer, East Alton-Wood River’s Ethan Moore has a list of accomplishments several miles high.

Moore, a senior, has netted a blistering 34 goals to go with 4 assists entering this week. He scored a more than impressive 51 goals last season, had 24 goals his sophomore year and netted 4 goals his freshman season, to tally 110 career goals for the forward. That makes Moore the leading scorer in EA-WR history.

He and Jersey’s Andrew Kribs are the leading scorers in the St. Louis area this year, with Kribs having 37 goals entering this week.

Speed is key to the recipe of success for Moore’s scoring prowess.

“He’s a speed-type guy,” fellow Oiler Jake Wells said. “You give him a ball and he’s running after it and scoring.”

Wells, also a senior forward, had 20 assists and 11 goals in the 2019 campaign as of Monday. Some of those assists led to goals for Moore. Wells admits there is a bond between him and EA-WR’s top scorer.

“We have really good chemistry,” Wells said. “He gives me balls and I give him balls, it kind of works out. We help each other.”

The two scoring weapons have been playing soccer together since the third grade.

“Being able to run past everyone is big,” Moore said of his scoring style. “I like to get a touch and then run past everyone.”

EA-WR head coach Mike Lawson said the difference between Moore and the other fine players he has coached over the years is his pace.

“It’s about his speed and his confidence with the ball at his feet,” Lawson said. “He can go one-on-one and beat most people, but his speed is a big thing. People can’t mark him, and they can’t track him.”

Moore has nailed 8 hat tricks so far this season.

“I’ve done it so much that whenever I get one, it doesn’t really feel any different anymore,” Moore said.

The senior credits the drill of kicking the ball against the fence with helping his skills evolve over the years. Moore also plays club soccer with the St. Louis-based Scott Gallagher soccer club.

“Playing with them, it’s like playing a whole new level of soccer,” he said. “You learn so much from people from different schools and that have different playing styles.”

Moore received an early start at varsity soccer as a freshman, and he credits senior leaders on the team like Luke Sims and Zac Lafferty with helping give him a boost.

“They were a group of kids that really helped us out,” he said.

The Oilers owned a 12-7-1 record entering this week. Three games remained on the regular season schedule with Marquette Catholic on Tuesday, Hillsboro on Wednesday and Gillespie on Thursday. EA-WR then enters the postseason, cast in the Class 1A Marquette Regional, playing Hillsboro at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Gordon Moore Park in Alton. The Oilers are the No. 5 seed, while the Hiltoppers are the No. 4 seed.

EA-WR lost 2-0 to Hillsboro during the Carlinville Kickoff Tourney on Sept. 5. The host Explorers are the top seed in the regional.

Thinking of the postseason and an inevitable end to his prep soccer career weighs heavy on Moore.

“It’s going to be very sad,” he said. “It will not be a happy moment.”

Moore’s looking into playing college soccer next year at the Division I level.

Moore’s multiple scoring performances in 2019

Aug. 26 — 7-2 win at Carlinville, Moore 3 goals

Aug. 31 — 3-2 win over Staunton at Carlinville Tourney, Moore 3 goals

Sept. 9 — 8-1 win over Southwestern, Moore 3 goals

Sept. 10 — 4-1 win at Wesclin, Moore 2 goals

Sept. 14 — 9-1 win over Lebanon, Moore 3 goals

Sept. 16 — 7-0 win over Vandalia, Moore 2 goals

Sept. 17 — 7-0 win over Metro East Lutheran, Moore 4 goals

Sept. 23 — 5-0 win at Metro East Lutheran, Moore 4 goals

Sept. 24 — 2-1 win over Carlyle, Moore 2 goals

Sept. 30 — 3-1 win over Greenville, Moore 2 goals

Oct. 5 — 4-0 win at Roxana, Moore 3 goals

