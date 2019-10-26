Oilers hope to grow under Flowers

Flowers

When Ron Twichell had to resign for personal reasons from his East Alton-Wood River boys basketball head coaching position recently, it left the program in limbo.

The unforeseen circumstances with the season about to start placed athletics director Mark Beatty in crunch time to find a replacement — enter Steve Flowers.

The 2008 EA-WR graduate and former Oilers basketball player was the perfect candidate.

“When we found out about Ron having to resign, as an administrative team we got together and started thinking about who would be a good fit, and Steve’s name came up,” Beatty said. “We reached out to him and he applied. He lives in East Alton and played at EA-WR, so he’s familiar with our kids, our school and our community. There were many other applicants, too, but Steve really knocked it out of the park. It was mainly with his knowledge of our kids and what our school really needs.”

The school board approved Flowers’ hiring on Oct. 8, giving him a little over a month to get his new program off the ground. He replaces Twichell, who was 17-44 in 2 seasons.

“I’ve always wanted to be a head coach, but to come back to where I played is super exciting,” Flowers said. “I’m just ready to get started.

“Right now I’ve got my hands tied. All I can have is open gym and you can’t really coach them under IHSA rules. It’s just getting them up and down and getting to know the kids and build relationships. Hopefully when we get into practice time these guys are buying into me and realize how dedicated I am and how much time I’m going to put in.”

He’s spent the last two seasons as the freshman coach and assistant varsity coach at Jersey High. Prior to that he coached seventh- and eighth-grade girls and eighth-grade boys at Jersey Community Middle School.

“With me coaching middle school, I feel like I know what I need to do as a varsity coach at the younger grades,” Flowers said. “Then coaching freshmen and working under coach (Stote) Reeder and coach (Brian) Madson, who coached at Carrollton and has plenty of experience, working with those guys has been a huge benefit. Coach Reeder’s Xs and Os are unlike any I’ve seen and coach Madson, the way he works with the kids, I can build off of those guys and lean on them when needed. I still work with coach Madson at the (Jersey) middle school, so I’m always picking his brain on basketball philosophies.”

Basketball philosophies will be hard to implement in this short window. He’s got ideas to make things work, but the Oilers will be learning on the fly.

“Right now, defensively I want to put pressure on teams,” Flowers said. “We’ve got athletic kids I’ve seen and heard about. We’re going to have to be the hardest-working team. It’s going to be tough implementing an offense in two weeks. We’re going to have to give the kids freedom, but not too much where they’re out of control. We’re going to feed off of our defense and intensity.”

Flowers was a 3-year varsity starter and a captain his junior and senior years at EA-WR — playing under Joe Parmentier and then Adam Miller — and remains an East Alton resident. He will continue to work as a physical education teacher in Jerseyville, but being part of the community was key, in Beatty’s opinion.

“He hasn’t moved out of the community, even though he teaches in Jerseyville,” the first year EA-WR AD said. “I think he’s really looking forward to having his own program with his own stamp. I get the feeling this is something he’s wanting to do for the long haul, at least I hope.”

