Oilers on the rise

For most of the 2018-19 girls basketball season, East Alton-Wood River junior Kayla Brantley was bitten by the injury bug.

“I sprained an ankle, so I was out for two games,” Brantley said. “Then I had sprained my PCL, so I was out for three weeks. Then I sprained my left ankle when I came back and I was out for a game, so I spent half of the season out.”

Still, the injuries didn’t stop Brantley from helping her EA-WR girls basketball team celebrate its first winning season since 2004-2005. The Oilers finished 16-13 after winning just seven last year.

“I didn’t want to give up,” Brantley said. “I didn’t want this to be done in November only a month in. So I was going to get healthy and come back.”

EA-WR’s season ended on Feb. 13 with a 53-27 loss to Jersey in the Class 3A EA-WR Regional semifinals. After the game, players were greeted by fans as they headed into the locker room.

“It’s been a dream (season) for me this year,” second-year EA-WR coach Joe Parmentier said. “It’s been so much fun. Winning is so contagious and you don’t want it to end, but we got beaten by a better ball club.”

Besides Brantley, the Oilers also got strong contributions from juniors LeighAnne Nottke, Taylor Parmentier and Aubrey Robinson, sophomores Jayden Ulrich, Hannah Allen and Karli Withers and seniors Fiona Hamiti and Caitlin Lemond this season.

“We’ve been playing together since fourth grade, so I’ve been coaching these girls since fourth, fifth and sixth grade,” Joe Parmentier said. “I really believe that has a lot to do with it. The girls have really bonded well.”

Hamiti and LeMond played with the varsity all four years.

“It’s going to be weird not to come to any practices or playing any games here,” Hamiti said.

The Oilers got off to a blazing start, winning the Dupo Cat Classic on Nov. 17. They finished 3-0 in the eight-team tournament, including a 36-27 win over Father McGivney in the finals.

Brantley helped EA-WR win the tournament title by scoring 40 points in three games.

“We were all doing great at the Dupo tournament,” the junior said. “I felt like we were going to have a winning season from then.”

The Oilers stayed over .500 for the rest of the season. They clinched a winning season on Feb. 2 with a 42-38 road win over Nokomis.

“We were really pushing for that winning season and it happened,” LeMond said. “I’m glad it did.”

Brantley suffered an ankle injury against Nokomis, forcing her to miss the regular season finale against Roxana on Feb. 7. She returned for the regional contest against Jersey and finished with five points off the bench.

“We didn’t think she was going to come back (for regionals),” Parmentier said. “She wanted to play in this regional, so we held her out until Monday, which was the first day of practice. So she had two days of practice. She’s a competitor and she wants to play.”

Brantley said next year, she hopes to help her team get another winning season and stay injury-free.

“I feel like next year we’re going to come out and do a whole lot better,” Brantley said. “We’re working over the summer to improve, and I feel like we’re going to have a good season next year.”

The last winning EA-WR girls basketball team

The Oilers finished 21-6 in the 2004-2005 season. They won their first three games and were 9-3 after December. EA-WR finished its season with a 75-59 loss to Hillsboro in the EA-WR Regional finals. The Oilers were led by Emily Best (now Van Natta) at 17.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game and Katie Smith at 11.9 points per game.

