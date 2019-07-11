On the run

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Granite City resident Sam Keomanivane poses while working out at Club Fitness in Granite City. He will host a 5K run on July 13 at Wilson Park to support the Amputee Blade Runners.

After Granite City resident Sam Keomanivane lost his left leg in a motorcycle accident in 2017, he got help from the Amputee Blade Runners, a nonprofit organization based in Nashville, Tenn.

“I’m an ambassador for them,” he said. “They have done so much for me with providing me a running prosthesis and a great walking leg as well.”

So Keomanivane decided to pay back the organization by hosting a 5K run, scheduled for 8 a.m. July 13 at Wilson Park. It’s called the Granite City 5K.

“I heard someone talking about maybe hosting a 5K for Amputee Blade Runners,” Keomanivane said. “It was another fellow amputee. It just never happened and it fell through. I was like, ‘I’m going to do it.’ When I put my mind into something, I accomplish that task.”

Keomanivane, a 2006 GCHS graduate, said he’s excited to hold the event in his hometown.

“The community has already helped me and supported me through so much with my accident,” he said. “Now that I have a chance to give back, it’s great to have them involved in my life because without this community, I wouldn’t be the person that I am. They definitely helped mold me.”

Keomanivane had his accident on April 23, 2017, in Belleville. Despite losing 40 pounds and suffering compartment syndrome in his stomach and right leg, he survived. Keomanivane went through three weeks of rehabilitation at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago before returning home. Numerous fundraisers took place throughout the Metro East, including a benefit golf scramble on July 29, 2017, at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

The Granite City resident said he has made a lot of progress after his accident two years ago.

“I’ve never felt so good before in my life,” Keomanivane said. “I’m extremely healthy, and I’m more fit than I have ever been.”

He works out at Club Fitness in Granite City. He also has been doing some running, as he recently competed in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon in Nashville.

“It was hard,” Keomanivane said of the race. “It was one of the toughest things that I have done in a long time. But it was definitely worth it.”

Keomanivane said the Amputee Blade Runners, founded in 2011, offered him a new prosthesis before the race.

“The Amputee Blade Runners made it possible,” he said. “Literally, the night before, I just got a brand new socket. As you lose weight as an amputee, you go through socket changes from weight fluctuations. They literally got me that leg and made it right before the race.”

The cost of the Granite City 5K is $30 and registration is available online. Keomanivane said he started making plans for the Granite City 5K in December.

“Rain or shine, we’ll be out there,” he said. “It’s for a good cause. I know what the Amputee Blade Runners have done for me and I’ve seen what they’ve done for some of the kids and the adults and it really does change lives. So we’ll be out there and I’m counting down the days.”

Soccer star

Started playing soccer at age 4

Earned three varsity letters and an all-Southwestern Conference award during his prep soccer career

Siblings Sulyn, Mara and Seth also played soccer at GCHS

Played four years at McKendree University

Participated in the Saskatoon World Cup in Canada in 2014

