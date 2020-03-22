× Expand Submitted photo From left to right are longtime Alton and Edwardsville coach Bill Joe Brockhouse, former Edwardsville baseball coach Tom Pile, former Jersey baseball coach Ken Schell and NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith. Brockhouse passed away on Thursday, March 19 at the age of 76.

Billy Joe Brockhouse

On the morning of March 19 the area lost a one-of-a-kind individual in longtime coach Billy Joe Brockhouse. He was 76.

From that mop top blonde hair, to the barrel chest and monster physique, to the unique gravelly, baritone voice, if you met Brockhouse once he was unforgettable; he was larger than life.

“He was something else, he was a bad man,” longtime Alton coach and colleague Terry Mitchell said.

He was 25-14 as head football coach at Carrollton from 1977-80 and was 1-8 in a season at North Greene in 1983. Locally he’s more remembered as a P.E. teacher and longtime assistant coach for multiple sports at Alton and also as an assistant at Edwardsville High.

I remember the first time I saw him. As a freshman at Alton High, I took P.E. during summer school. It was the early 90s and I can’t remember who my regular teacher was, or even who my classmates were anymore, but I remember Brockhouse.

We would do calisthenics in the morning in the gym and he would come in and lead us. I was intimidated the first time I saw him — bulging muscles from his t-shirt and gym shorts — and then he spoke. That raspy, deep voice commanded attention and he pushed us hard through our workout. Everyone listened, no one complained.

“He was kind of unforgettable,” current AHS assistant principal and former AD and boys basketball head coach Mike Brey said. “Anybody that had him for a P.E. class, or a freshman basketball team, or a football team, or just crossed paths with him in the hallway, Brock was just one of those people in life that you may have only met a few times 30 years ago, but you will remember who he was and what was going on probably until the day you die.”

Early years

Legendary Edwardsville baseball coach Tom Pile is his cousin and the two grew up outside of Winchester together and went to school there. A small rural community, sports were important because there wasn’t much else and Brockhouse excelled.

“It can be arguable I guess, but I believe he’s the best football player in the history of Winchester,” Pile said.

A football and basketball player and track runner at Winchester, Brockhouse was an all around star. He was a linebacker and fullback for the football team.

“He’d beat you in pinball, if you wanted to play pool he’d beat you, if you wanted to play hoops he’d beat you, if you wanted to run a race he’d beat you,” Pile said. “He beat people in everything. I think the first time he picked up a basketball he could shoot it.”

It earned him a football scholarship to Western Illinois University where he became a NAIA All-American as a defensive end in 1966. He continued to play semi pro football and played in training camp with the Dallas Cowboys one year before being cut. He never played in an NFL game.

All that was almost cut short from a farming accident after his freshman year at Western though. Bailing hay over the summer, Brockhouse fell off the back of the truck and his foot ran over.

“I was at the hospital when they were going to take his foot and his mom said, ‘You’re not going to take my boy’s foot,’” Pile said. “They saved it and he asked the doctor, ‘Will I ever play football again?’ And the doctor said, ‘No.’ Billy was dejected, but the next year he was starting at Western and became a legend there. If anyone was around Western then they’d heard of Billy. He was a man against boys.”

A passion for coaching

As he turned to coaching, he worked in the college ranks before turning to high school. In 1986 he started working in Alton District No. 11. Joe Hook and Brockhouse hired in together, immediately landing spots on Collis James’ football staff.

“He was very passionate about whatever he did. He wanted to win, he wanted to do it right and it didn’t matter what the timeframe was,” Hook said. “He didn’t have a sense of time, because whatever it took that’s what he was going to do. If it took 24 hours he was going to stay at it until he got it finished.”

Never a head coach at Alton, he was the consummate assistant. Working with football, baseball, basketball, track, whatever he could coach.

“I remember when he was coaching baseball, either freshman or sophomore, and for the first week they never touched a baseball,” Mitchell said laughing. “All they did was run. One day of the kids said, ‘Coach Brockhouse, this is baseball.” Brock said, “I know, but you’ve got to be in shape first.”

He left an indelible impression on many of the athletes he coached. Rory Fox had a unique relationship with Brockhouse. The gruff coach was an assistant for Alton in football where Fox was a star, but was assisting Edwardsville in basketball and baseball while Fox played for the Redbirds from 1993-97.

“When we played Edwardsville in the 6-overtime game he was an assistant coach for (Mike) Waldo,” Fox said. “It got to the third or fourth overtime and I remember walking back to the bench and he stuck his elbow out and elbowed me. I was like ‘Dang coach!’ He said, “Ain’t nothing going to hurt you Fox! Stop pussy footing and get to the sideline!’ It was one of those things where I know he did it on purpose and knew I could take it. Even through this classic game he still knew how to joke around. As big as he was his elbow probably knocked me three steps off my balance. He was just cool even then and I’ll never forget that.”

Fox said most of the athletes loved him and would run through a wall for him.

“That dude definitely loved kids and I don’t think there’s one person that can’t tell you a funny or serious story about him because he was just an all around good coach and a good person,” Fox said. “I loved Brockhouse. I wasn’t as worried about the head coach, I was more worried about what Brockhouse was going to say. You had to impress him.”

Unique, misunderstood and unforgettable

He was quick tempered, opinionated and edgy. That rough exterior kept his goal of being a head coach out of reach.

“He’s the most misunderstood guy I’ve known in my life,” Pile said, choking back tears. “And he’s one of the greatest. I’ve been crying for three or four days. I’ve got so many stories I can’t even tell.

“He had layers and the good ones were better than the bad. But he had some bad ones and we all carry some skeletons with us. None of us are perfect.”

Brey said conversations could turn quickly when talking to Brockhouse.

“He could be mad as hell at you about something and with Brock sometimes the conversation would change mid sentence,” Brey said. “He’d be mad as hell about something and then all of the sudden go, ‘Hey coach, what do you think the Cardinals are going to do tonight?’ It just changed that quickly.

“Larger than life personality is a good way to describe him.”

In later years after coaching was finished, Brockhouse would go spend time with Pile in Florida in the winter time. Time reverted back to childhood when they would do fun things together.

“Here in the later years he’d come to Florida with me and he loved to go to the beach and soak his legs,” Pile said. “He had circulation problems and he’d lay in the surf and those big waves would come in and roll him up. I’d get to laughing, even big bad Billy wasn’t man enough for those waves and he’d start cussing.”

Coach to many, friend to many more, the one-of-a-kind Billy Joe Brockhouse will surely be missed, but never forgotten.

“He would get fired up, but he didn’t stay mad for long and he always came back to his friends and the kids especially,” Hook said.

“I’m proud to say Billy Joe was my friend.”