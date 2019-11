Answer the question here

The answer to the Oct. 24 sports trivia question is Lora Wiser. She is the only Granite City girls cross country runner to ever medal at state. Wiser was 16th in 1983, 13th in '84 and 16th in '85.

Last week's winner was Mason Drake. Winners are verified by email.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter