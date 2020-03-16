Ohio Valley Conference, SIUE cancel athletic competitions

The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents has announced effective immediately the cancellation of all intercollegiate competitions, including OVC Championships, through the end of the 2019-20 academic year because of the COVID-19 public health threat.

Additionally, all team practices will be suspended until April 3, at which time the impact of the suspension will be re-evaluated. During this time period, student-athletes will be allowed to be engaged in strength and conditioning and training room activities. 

The main priority of the OVC is to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans. The league will continue to monitor all relevant information on COVID-19 on a daily basis.

