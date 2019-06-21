Pickleball comes to Alton

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Melissa Batchelor makes a return during a pickleball game on June 20 at Gordon Moore Park.

Almost 50 years after playing quarterback for the Alton High School football team, Dennis Hammond found a new sport this summer -- pickleball.

After a month, he's hooked with it.

"I come here and get a good workout and get a sweat going," Hammond said. "I'm not exhausted when I leave here afterwards. It's a good game to play."

Hammond is one of numerous people who come out to Gordon Moore Park four times a week to play pickleball, which combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. Invented in the mid-1960s as a children's backyard game, pickleball is played with two solid wood paddles and a perforated polymer ball, which is similar to a Wiffle Ball.

"Pickleball started with a badminton net and some old ping pong paddles and a wiffle ball and the net up high," said Ardene Clarke, another player who is from Toronto, Canada and is in charge of the Alton Parks and Recreation pickleball program. "They found out it was dumb. They were trying to hit it over like a volleyball. So they dropped the net down and they played with pieces with a whole bunch of other games."

Pickleball is played at Gordon Moore Park on Mondays and Thursdays from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon. Four courts were designed for the pickleball games.

Clarke said Michael Haynes, the Alton Parks and Recreation director, was helpful in bringing a pickleball program to the Alton area.

“I had a couple of meetings with him just after Thanksgiving and I told him what I knew about grants to get equipment here,” she said.

The Alton Parks and Recreation approved the pickleball program after an orientation in May.

"We had two weeks of orientation and we got people to register through Parks and Rec," said Clarke, who got interested in playing pickleball while visiting South Carolina several years ago. "As they registered, other people who played in the South during the winter found out about it and started coming to play."

Hammond, a 1971 AHS graduate who started at quarterback in his junior year but suffered an injury in his senior year, was among the people who attended the orientation.

"I heard about the game and I was looking for a place to play in the Alton area and I couldn't find any," Hammond said. "Somebody sent me a post on Facebook from the park department saying that they're having an orientation, so I came out to that on a Saturday and I played here ever since."

Clarke said pickleball is becoming popular around the country. The sport has had a 650 percent increase in numbers over the last six years.

"Sunday we were watching the finals in Naples (Florida) and those people make a lot of money playing pickleball," she said. "The purses are tremendous. The women who won the women's doubles were both on tennis scholarships, one is from the Soviet Union and the other one is from Czechoslovakia and they quit and went to pickleball."

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Ardene Clarke makes a return during a pickleball game on June 20 at Gordon Moore Park.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Dennis Hammond prepares to serve during a pickleball game on June 20. Players serve underhand in pickleball.