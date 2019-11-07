PICKLEBALL: Dinking it up indoors

The Alton Parks and Recreation open pickleball program has been moved indoors.

The first-year program will have open play at the gymnasium of the Catholic Children's Home at 1400 State Street until March 2020.

Pickleball will be played from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.

The fee is $25 per person. Each player will receive a membership tag which must be worn in a visible spot everytime he or she plays.

Registration can be made by mail, in person or online. Checks can be mailed to Alton Parks and Recreation, 2 Emma Kaus Lane, Alton, IL 62002. Players can also go to cityofaltonil.com to pay.

The pickleball program had been played at Gordon Moore Park several days a week since May. The indoor season will officially begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 9.

Pickleball combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis and is currently one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

Call 618-463-3580 for more information.