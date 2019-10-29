Postseason gridiron matchups set for Saturday

stock football on field

The Civic Memorial Eagles will play host to the Murphysboro Red Devils at 4 p.m. Saturday, while Roxana heads to Columbia and Marquette travels to Fairfield, both at 2 p.m.

That’s the playoff picture for Week 10 in the Riverbend. Unfortunately, after multiple playoff appearances, the Alton Redbirds and East Alton-Wood River Oilers are sitting at home this time. Alton has been in the last two seasons, while EA-WR was in for three straight.

The Shells (5-4) have had the longest wait to get back in, not being there since 2015. They will be looking for their first postseason win since 2014. That will be tough at Columbia (9-0), a No. 2 seed in Class 4A. Roxana is a No. 15 seed. The Eagles have outscored opponents 398-45 on the season, averaging 44.2 points per game while only surrendering 5 points per game on defense.

“Red Bud’s in the playoffs, that win was 48-0; Salem is in at 7-2 and that game was 42-0, Breese Central is in and they beat them 56-18, so those are good football teams,” second-year RHS head coach Wade DeVries said of Columbia’s slate. “We’re going to have to play really well. It’s the same thing we talk about every week; defensively we’ve got to limit explosive plays, we have to tackle, keep them in front of us and make them put a drive together. Then offensively, it’s just about doing what we do, grinding the game, getting an explosive play every now and then and don’t put the ball on the ground.”

The nice thing for Roxana is, it’s hot, riding a 4-game winning streak into the playoffs after starting 1-4. The Shells have averaged 40.5 points per game and allowed just 7.5 per contest over the winning streak.

“This is the best football we’ve played since I’ve been here, so I don’t think we’re going to be scared to go lineup with anybody,” DeVries said.

As for the Explorers (5-4), they’ve been trying to get healthy for the 3A postseason. After winning the Prairie State Conference they are in against Black Diamond Conference champion Fairfield (9-0). Marquette will be traveling 137 miles, approximately a 2-hour drive to Fairfield.

“We’ve got guys coming back,” Explorers head coach Darrell Angleton said. “Look at some of the weird sicknesses we’ve had, a guy with mono, a guy with shingles, a kid with viral pneumonia and they’re all back. I’m still short one. Matthew Dixon, our starting right tackle, is out with a broken foot. He’s done for the season, but everyone else is back and that certainly helps.”

Marquette and Fairfield will be similar in size, which Angleton believes helps. The Mules only had 36 playoff points also, while the Explorers earned 45.

“Fairfield is a smaller school like us, with a smaller roster and more potential weaknesses,” Angleton said. “If a guy goes down, the No. 2 is 60 percent of what he is, so it’s obvious you want to play the smallest bracket you can.”

Fairfield is a No. 4 seed, while Marquette is slotted No. 13.

As for the Eagles, head coach Mike Parmentier is stoked for a home game. He was an assistant the last time CM earned a postseason home contest in 2015.

There are similarities between those teams. The ‘15 team liked to throw with quarterback Adam Hill, just like the ‘19 version does with Noah Turbyfill. Wet conditions limited the Eagles offense in a 34-14 loss to Mater Dei in that game.

Parmentier references that game when thinking of these playoffs.

“That was the worst-case scenario for us in ‘15 to play in the rain,” Parmentier said. “We’ve played in a few rain games this year and I feel we’ve handled the ball pretty well. In Week 1 we played in a gusher, so we’re kind of experienced with that. We’ve got to be able to run the football in November, but we’ll continue to pass it, too. Saturday looks like it’s going to be cold, but good conditions for football. Hopefully we don’t run into a rain storm.”

CM (7-2) is a No. 8 seed in 4A, while visiting Murphysboro (7-2) — guided by former EA-WR head coach Gary Carter — is ranked No. 9. On paper, it looks to be a doozy.

The Eagles are flying high as co-champs of the Mississippi Valley Conference and big wins over playoff squads Triad and Taylorville in the last two weeks.

“We hadn’t beaten (Triad) in a while, so our confidence grew off of that game,” Parmentier said. “I thought we played really well (vs. Taylorville). We had a great week of practice and everyone is flying high. You get a piece of the championship and beat a tough team on the road you haven’t beaten in a while, that’s a great feeling and it carried us into Week 9, where we played really enthusiastic football.”

They hope that continues. Good luck to all the Riverbend teams on Saturday.

Program playoff victories

Civic Memorial — 8 (last playoff win 2005)

Marquette — 12 (last playoff win 2012)

Roxana — 17 (last playoff win 2014)

