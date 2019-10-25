POWERLIFTING: Still got the power

× Expand Submitted photo Alton High senior Isabel Figueroa competes in the Teen 2 division of the USA Powerlifting Raw Nationals on Oct. 20 at Lombard, Ill., for her third national title.

Isabel Figueroa brought home another national championship in powerlifting on Oct. 20 at the

Submitted photo Isabel Figueroa

USA Powerlifting Raw Nationals in Lombard, Ill.

The Alton High senior placed first in the 185-pound weight class in the Teen 2 division (16-17 years old) for her third national title. She also finished in 27th out of 50 in the open division (14 and over).

Figueroa finished with a squat of 419 pounds, a bench press of 220 and a deadlift for 380 for a total of 1,020 pounds.

There were a total of 1,408 lifters in all weight classes and divisions. Figueroa competed against two other powerlifters from Louisiana and Missouri.

Figueroa also won national championships in 2017 and 2018.

According to openpowerlifting.com, Figueroa is ranked fourth in the world in the Teen 2 division.

Figueroa started powerlifting in 2016. She has a total of 14 victories, including one in the teen division (ages 13-15) of the American Amateur Powerlifting Federation World Championships in suburban Chicago on Sept. 8, 2017 for her first world title.

She also won an Illinois state title in the Teen 2 and open divisions this year, was a gold medalist in the International Powerlifting Federation Teen 1 division in Calgary, Alberta, Canada in 2018 and a bronze medalist in the IPF Teen 2 division at Helsingborg, Sweden, this year.