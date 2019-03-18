PREP ATHLETICS: A lucky 13 for Redbirds

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Malik Smith was one of three Alton players on the all-Southwestern Conference boys basketball team this winter.

Donovan Clay picked up another award on Monday.

After earning a pair of all-state awards, the Alton senior was selected on the all-Southwestern Conference boys basketball team. He earned first-team honors.

Ashley Westbrook

Clay, who received all-state notice from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association last week, was one of 13 Alton athletes who earned all-Southwestern Conference recognition for the 2018-2019 winter season. All-conference teams for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls bowling and wrestling were released on Monday.

A total of nine Alton seniors received all-conference notice.

Seniors Malik Smith and Josh Rivers joined Clay on the all-league boys basketball team. Smith was voted onto the second team and Rivers was selected on the third team.

The wrestling team had the most selections with four. Senior Garrett Sims (126 pounds) and juniors Pierre Evans (152) and Kyle Hughes (285) earned first team honors in their respective weight classes, while Deontae Forrest was named on the second team at 106.

The girls basketball team had two all-SWC selections -- senior Laila McNeal and junior Ivoree Lacey. McNeal was named on the second team and Lacey earned third-team honors.

The boys and girls bowling teams each had two all-conference selections. Seniors Chris Duke (first team) and Jared Cochran (third team) represented the Redbirds on the all-league boys bowling team, while seniors Ashley Westbrook (first team) and Alex Bergin (second team) were the Alton representatives on the all-SWC girls bowling team.

The boys basketball team turned in the best finish out of the Alton winter teams, finishing in a tie for third with Collinsville at 8-4.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton junior Pierre Evans earned first-team all-Southwestern Conference wrestling honors at 152 pounds this winter.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton senior Laila McNeal was selected on the all-Southwestern Conference girls basketball team this winter, earning second-team honors.