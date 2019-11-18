PREP ATHLETICS: All-conference Shells

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Roxana senior David Pluester was named on the all-South Central Conference football team on both sides of the ball this year.

The Roxana Shells had a total of 26 athletes earning all-South Central Conference honors this fall.

Roxana Shells

Leading the way was the cross country team with nine, followed by the football team with seven, the boys soccer and girls tennis teams with three selections apiece and the girls volleyball and girls golf squads with two selections each.

All-conference teams for football, girls volleyball and boys soccer were released on Monday.

Roxana picked up the sweep in the boys and girls divisions at the South Central Conference meet on Oct. 21 in Brighton. All-conference selections were based on finishes from the meet. The top 10 finishers get all-league.

Juniors Carlos Ruvalcaba (first), Kaleb St. Cyr (fifth), Dalton Baremore (seventh), Austin Walker (eighth) and Matthew Olbert (10th) were the all-conference selections for the boys and juniors Janelynn Wirth (second) and Jennifer Palen (fourth) and freshmen Riley Doyle (fifth) and Zoey Losch (seventh) were the all-league runners for the girls. Ruvalcaba won the individual championship in the boys division.

Seniors David Pluester (first team linebacker, third team running back), Michael Ilch (second team running back), Logan Zeller (second team offensive lineman) and Austin Wilborn (first team defensive back) and juniors Logan Wonders (second team kicker), Parris White (first team punter, first team wide receiver) and Braeden Wells (third team defensive back) represented the Shells on the all-conference football team, which finished 5-5 overall and 5-4 in SCC play and competed in the Class 4A state playoffs.

Junior Stephanie Kamp and seniors Lauren and Abbey Gegen earned all-league honors in girls tennis after winning championships at the SCC tournament. Kamp and Abbey Gegen placed first in doubles, while Lauren Gegen came out on top in singles.

Representing the Shells on the all-conference boys soccer team were juniors Austin Martin (first team) and Drew Beckman (second team) and senior Ethyn Davis (third team).

Juniors Macie Lucas (second team) and Reagan Stahlhut (third team) were the Roxana representatives on the all-SCC girls volleyball team.

Juniors Mia McCoy and Sarah Floyd earned all-conference honors in girls golf after placing in the top 10 at the SCC tournament on Sept. 30 at Indian Springs Golf Course.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana junior Sarah Floyd earned all-South Central Conference honors in girls golf this fall.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Drew Beckman was one of three Roxana players named on the all-South Central Conference boys soccer team.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana junior Reagen Stahlhut received a third-team all-South Central Conference volleyball award this fall.