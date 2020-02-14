PREP ATHLETICS: Cheering and kicking to Lebanon

× Expand Submitted photo Alton senior Maddie Caito (second left) announced on Feb. 7 that she will compete in cheerleading and soccer at McKendree University next year. She is flanked by her family members.

Alton senior Maddie Caito will be on double duty next year as she plans to compete with the cheerleading and women's soccer teams at McKendree University.

Caito will join a women's soccer program that finished 16-4-3 and competed in the NCAA Division II tournament last fall. The Bearcats are coached by Tim Strange.

McKendree's cheerleading coach is Bianca Bergman. She coached the Bearcats to a sixth-place finish in nationals in 2013 and in 2015.

Caito transferred to AHS from Marquette Catholic in the beginning of the school year. Last spring, she finished with two wins at goalkeeper for the Explorers.