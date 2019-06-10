PREP ATHLETICS: CM soars to all-MVC honors

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Maura Niemeier and Jackie Woelfel earned all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors in girls track for Civic Memorial this spring.

The Civic Memorial Eagles had 25 athletes earn spots on the all-Mississippi Valley Conference team this spring.

The Bethalto school had seven selections in softball, six in baseball, five in girls soccer, four in boys track, two in girls track and one in boys tennis.

Civic Memorial Eagles

Gracie Braun (second-team infielder), Jenna Christeson (first-team shortstop), Ally Hardy (first-team outfielder), Rebecca Harkey (honorable mention outfielder), Malena Wade (second-team designated player), Kaitlynn Wrenn (honorable mention pitcher) and Kelbie Zupan (first team outfielder) were the Eagles' representatives on the all-MVC softball team.

Will Buhs (HM outfielder), Gavin Lyday (first-team outfielder), Chandler Powell (HM first baseman), Zach Vaughn (second-team infielder and honorable mention pitcher), Nick Walker (HM designated hitter) and Bryce Zupan (HM catcher) represented CM on the all-MVC baseball team.

The Eagles' all-conference girls soccer selections were Kaylyn Aiello (first team), Anna Hall (second team), Claire Christeson (HM), Jenna Robinson (second team) and Mady Zyung (HM).

All-conference track selections were based on finishes from the MVC girls meet on May 3 and the boys meet on May 8. The top three finishers in each event earn all-league honors.

In girls track, Maura Niemeier earned all-conference honors in the triple jump, long jump and 200-meter dash after winning the triple jump and placing second in the long jump and 200. Jackie Woelfel earned a first-team award in the high jump with her victory in the event at the conference meet

In boys track, Keyan Harris earned all-league honors in three events — the long jump and the 400 and 800-meter relays. He won the long jump and helped both relay teams finish third. Mason Schlemer, Alex Glover and Adrian McDougle also competed in both relay events.

Toby Singleton was the only CM player on the all-MVC boys tennis team. He was named on the honorable mention list.

