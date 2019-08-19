PREP ATHLETICS: Color it maroon and gold

The East Alton-Wood River athletic department will have its "Meet the Oilers Night" event on Friday at the EA-WR High School campus.

The event starts at 5 p.m. with the volleyball maroon and gold game at Memorial Gymnasium, followed by the soccer maroon and gold game at Memorial Stadium at 6:30 p.m., an introduction of the fall athletes and coaches from the cross country, girls tennis, golf, boys soccer, volleyball, cheerleading and football teams at 7:30 p.m. and the maroon and gold football game at 7:45 p.m.