PREP ATHLETICS: Eagles fly to all-MVC honors in 2019 fall season

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Noah Turbyfill was one of 12 Civic Memorial football players who earned all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors this year. He was voted first-team quarterback.

The Civic Memorial football team celebrated a Mississippi Valley Conference championship this fall after finishing in a tie with Highland for first place in the league standings at 4-1.

Civic Memorial Eagles

The Eagles were rewarded for their outstanding conference play by having 12 players named to the all-MVC football team.

CM also had six all-conference selections in boys soccer, three each in girls tennis, cross country and girls volleyball and one in girls golf for a total of 28 athletes earning all-league honors.

For football, seniors Noah Turbyfill (quarterback), Nick Walker (linebacker) and Chandler Powell (linebacker and punter), junior Briley Christeson (defensive lineman) and sophomore Kuron Parchman (wide receiver) were named to the first team.

Earning second-team honors were Parchman (defensive back), Walker (offensive back), junior Kaeden Toenyes (tackle), sophomore Logan Turbyfill (wide receiver) and seniors Karson Miller (defensive lineman) and Keaton Loewen (defensive back).

Juniors Vinny Cafazza (defensive lineman), Hunter Hargrave (linebacker) and Dillon Dublo (linebacker) were named honorable mention.

The Eagles finished 7-3 and competed in the Class 4A state playoffs. Highland handed CM its only loss in league play.

Nic Vaughn (first team), Parker Scottberg (first team), Joey Aiello (second team), Grant Halley (second team), Brandon Fields (HM) and Aslan Henderson represented the Eagles on the all-MVC boys soccer team.

CM finished 19-8 overall and 4-6 in league play and captured a Class 2A regional championship. Before this season, the Eagles hadn't won a conference match since 2013.

CM's girls volleyball team, coming off its first winning season since 2016, had Sydney Henke, Ella Middleton and Madelyn Brueckner earning all-conference honors. Henke was named on the first team and Middleton and Brueckner was voted honorable mention.

Senior Mary Jae Kirby and juniors Hannah Butkovich and Kennedy Loewen were the Eagles' representatives on the all-MVC girls tennis team. Butkovich earned first-team honors, while Kirby and Loewen was named honorable mention. Butkovich and Loewen competed in the state tournament at doubles this fall.

Freshman Hannah Meiser and seniors Mark Eldridge and Zoey Lewis earned all-league honors in cross country for CM. All-conference cross country awards were based on finishes from the MVC meet at Principia College on Oct. 17.

Meiser and Lewis finished fifth and eighth, respectively, in the girls race. Eldridge came in eighth in the boys race.

Freshman Sophie Brown was the lone CM representative on the all-MVC girls golf team, earning first-team honors.

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp CM's Maddie Brueckner was named honorable mention on the all-MVC girls volleyball team.

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Aslan Henderson was one of six CM players named to the all-MVC boys soccer team.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate CM's Hannah Meiser earned all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors in cross country for the first time this year.