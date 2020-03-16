PREP ATHLETICS: Eagles fly to all-MVC winter awards

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Civic Memorial junior Caleb Tyus earned a first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference award in wrestling this year.

The Civic Memorial Eagles had 18 athletes earn all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors this winter.

The Bethalto school had seven selections in wrestling, five in girls basketball, three in boys basketball and three in bowling.

Civic Memorial Eagles

All-conference selections in wrestling were based on finishes from the Mississippi Valley Conference Duals on Feb. 1 in Highland. Colton Carlisle (152 pounds), Ben Skaggs (106), Caleb Tyus (132) and Abe Wojcikiewicz (145) earned first-team honors after winning all five matches in the event and Alex Miranda (170), Ashton Reed (126) and Caine Tyus (132) were named to the second team after going 4-1.

CM finished 2-3 in the MVC tournament, beating Waterloo and Highland.

The Tyus brothers earned all-conference honors for the third straight year. Skaggs and Carlisle picked up their second consecutive all-league award. Wojcikiewicz, Miranda and Reed were named to the all-MVC team for the first time.

Seniors Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus, juniors Tori Standefer and Jackie Woelfel and sophomore Kelbie Zupan represented the Eagles on the all-conference girls basketball team. Hall and Tyus were named on the first team, Standefer earned second-team honors and Woelfel and Zupan were named honorable mention.

The quintet helped CM win its fourth straight MVC crown. The Eagles were 9-1 in league games, with their only loss coming against Jersey.

Hall and Tyus have been named to the all-MVC team all four years. Hall earned first-team honors in her sophomore and junior seasons and was named honorable mention as a freshman. Tyus was voted second team in her freshman and sophomore years and first team in her junior year.

Standefer, who missed last season due to a knee injury, picked up her second all-MVC basketball award. She was voted honorable mention in her freshman year.

Zupan and Woelfel made their first appearances on the all-MVC girls basketball team.

Seniors Grant Lane (honorable mention) and Alex Reams (second team) and sophomore Trey Hall (honorable mention) were the Eagles' selections on the all-MVC boys basketball team. All three players earned their first all-MVC basketball awards. CM finished 2-8 in conference play after losing its first eight games.

Seniors Ethan Heaviside (second team) and Corey Nooner (honorable mention) were CM's representatives on the all-MVC boys bowling team. Junior Ariana Haskins was the Eagles' lone selection on the all-league girls bowling team after being named honorable mention.

Nooner was named to the all-MVC bowling team for the second time. He was voted honorable mention when he was a sophomore.

Heaviside and Haskins earned all-league bowling honors for the first time.

Both CM boys and girls teams finished with one win in MVC play this winter.

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Civic Memorial senior Anna Hall was selected to the all-Mississippi Valley Conference girls basketball team this year, earning first-team honors.

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Civic Memorial senior Alex Reams earned second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors in boys basketball this winter.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Civic Memorial senior Ethan Heaviside was named to the all-MVC boys bowling team for the first time.