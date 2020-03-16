PREP ATHLETICS: Eagles fly to all-MVC winter awards

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp
Civic Memorial junior Caleb Tyus earned a first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference award in wrestling this year.
The Civic Memorial Eagles had 18 athletes earn all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors this winter.
The Bethalto school had seven selections in wrestling, five in girls basketball, three in boys basketball and three in bowling.
Civic Memorial Eagles
All-conference selections in wrestling were based on finishes from the Mississippi Valley Conference Duals on Feb. 1 in Highland. Colton Carlisle (152 pounds), Ben Skaggs (106), Caleb Tyus (132) and Abe Wojcikiewicz (145) earned first-team honors after winning all five matches in the event and Alex Miranda (170), Ashton Reed (126) and Caine Tyus (132) were named to the second team after going 4-1.
CM finished 2-3 in the MVC tournament, beating Waterloo and Highland.
The Tyus brothers earned all-conference honors for the third straight year. Skaggs and Carlisle picked up their second consecutive all-league award. Wojcikiewicz, Miranda and Reed were named to the all-MVC team for the first time.
Seniors Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus, juniors Tori Standefer and Jackie Woelfel and sophomore Kelbie Zupan represented the Eagles on the all-conference girls basketball team. Hall and Tyus were named on the first team, Standefer earned second-team honors and Woelfel and Zupan were named honorable mention.
The quintet helped CM win its fourth straight MVC crown. The Eagles were 9-1 in league games, with their only loss coming against Jersey.
Hall and Tyus have been named to the all-MVC team all four years. Hall earned first-team honors in her sophomore and junior seasons and was named honorable mention as a freshman. Tyus was voted second team in her freshman and sophomore years and first team in her junior year.
Standefer, who missed last season due to a knee injury, picked up her second all-MVC basketball award. She was voted honorable mention in her freshman year.
Zupan and Woelfel made their first appearances on the all-MVC girls basketball team.
Seniors Grant Lane (honorable mention) and Alex Reams (second team) and sophomore Trey Hall (honorable mention) were the Eagles' selections on the all-MVC boys basketball team. All three players earned their first all-MVC basketball awards. CM finished 2-8 in conference play after losing its first eight games.
Seniors Ethan Heaviside (second team) and Corey Nooner (honorable mention) were CM's representatives on the all-MVC boys bowling team. Junior Ariana Haskins was the Eagles' lone selection on the all-league girls bowling team after being named honorable mention.
Nooner was named to the all-MVC bowling team for the second time. He was voted honorable mention when he was a sophomore.
Heaviside and Haskins earned all-league bowling honors for the first time.
Both CM boys and girls teams finished with one win in MVC play this winter.
Photo by Jeff Helmkamp
Civic Memorial senior Anna Hall was selected to the all-Mississippi Valley Conference girls basketball team this year, earning first-team honors.
Photo by Dan Cruz
Civic Memorial senior Alex Reams earned second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors in boys basketball this winter.
Photo by Theo Tate
Civic Memorial senior Ethan Heaviside was named to the all-MVC boys bowling team for the first time.
Photo by Theo Tate
Civic Memorial junior Ariana Haskins (right) was named all-MVC honorable mention in girls bowling this year.