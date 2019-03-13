PREP ATHLETICS: Eagles get 18 on all-MVC winter teams

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Civic Memorial senior Jacob Coleman was named to the all-Mississippi Valley Conference boys basketball team for the first time. He was named honorable mention.

The Civic Memorial girls basketball team came out on top of the Mississippi Valley Conference again this winter, going 10-0 in league play.

The Eagles won their third straight conference title in the 2018-19 season. The Bethalto school has won 24 straight MVC games.

Gordon Madrey

The girls basketball team was awarded for its success by having five players named to the all-MVC conference team. Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus were named to the first team, Harper Buhs earned second-team honors and Mackenzie Cato and Maura Niemeier were named honorable mention.

A total of 18 CM athletes earned all-conference honors this winter. The wrestling team led the way with eight selections, followed by the girls basketball team with five, the bowling team with three and the boys basketball team with two.

The wrestling team, which finished second to Triad in the MVC this year, had three first-team selections in Briley Christeson (170) and brothers Caleb (120) and Caine Tyus (126). Ben Skaggs (106), Evan Zobrist (113), Colton Carlisle (138), Peyton Bechtold (152) and Adrian McDougle (160) were named on the second team.

Seniors Bryce Zupan and Jacob Coleman represented the Eagles on the all-MVC boys basketball team. Zupan, CM's leading scorer at 20 points per game, was named on the first team and Coleman was named honorable mention.

Gordon Madrey, who won a Taylorville Regional championship this year, and Cort Jackson were the lone CM representatives on the all-conference boys bowling team. Nicole King represented the Eagles on the all-league girls bowling team.

Hall and Kourtland Tyus were named on the all-MVC girls basketball team for the third year in a row. Caleb and Caine Tyus, Christeson, Bechtold, Zupan and Madrey earned their second all-conference award. Buhs, Cato, Niemeier, Coleman, Skaggs, Zobrist, Carlisle and McDougle received their first all-league awards.

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Harper Buhs was one of five Civic Memorial girls basketball players named to the all-Mississippi Valley Conference team.