PREP ATHLETICS: Eagles set for the fall

The Civic Memorial Eagles will have their Fall Sports Kickoff ceremony on Friday.

The event starts with a girls tennis scrimmage at 3:45 p.m. at Gordon Moore Park. There will be a cross country scrimmage at 4 p.m. at the Bethalto Sports Complex. The volleyball team will have its scrimmage at 5 p.m.

All fall sports teams will be recognized at approximately 6:30 p.m. The football team will have its scrimmage at approximately 7:15 p.m.

On Saturday, the boys soccer team will have an alumni game at 9 a.m., followed by the Purple and Gold game at 11 a.m.

Todd Hannaford returns for his second year at CM athletic director. The coaching staff includes Mike Parmentier (football), Jake Peal (cross country), Kristie Ochs (girls volleyball), Matt Carmody (girls tennis), Jay Waters (boys golf), Josh LeMond (girls golf), Derek Jarman (boys soccer), Alyssa Spa (cheerleading) and Christina Dorris (dance).