PREP ATHLETICS: Explorers ready for kickoff

The Marquette Catholic Explorers are scheduled to have their fall sports kickoff ceremony on Saturday at Public School Stadium.

The football team will have its Blue and Grey scrimmage at 5:30 p.m. All of the fall sports teams will be recognized before the game.

Jack Holmes returns as athletic director. The coaching staff is comprised of Darrell Angleton (football), Tim Gould (boys soccer), Ryan Geisler (boys golf), Deb Walsh (girls golf), Mike Walters (girls tennis) and Sue Heinz (girls volleyball).