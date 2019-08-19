PREP ATHLETICS: Friday night fever

The Alton Redbirds athletic department will have its annual Fall Sports Kick-Off Night on Friday at Public School Stadium.

The event starts at 5 p.m. with the introduction of the boys soccer team, followed by the girls volleyball team at 5:15 p.m., cross country, boys and girls golf and cheerleading and dance teams at 5:45 p.m.

After the Marching 100 gets recognized and does its performance at 6:15 p.m., the football team will be introduced at 6:30 p.m. and will play a scrimmage that starts at 6:45 p.m.

The girls tennis team will be introduced during a break in the scrimmage.