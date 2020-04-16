PREP ATHLETICS: Friday night lights

AdVantage area schools will participate in the #BeTheLight event on Friday night, which football stadiums around the country turn on their lights to honor the senior class of 2020 and spring athletes, coaches and families.

Alton, Granite City and Roxana are among the schools that will participate in the event. Public School Stadium in Alton, Charles Raich Field at Roxana High School and Kevin Greene Field at Granite City High School will have their lights on at 8:20 p.m., which is 20:20 military time. The lights will be left on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.

Public School Stadium will turn on its lights every Friday night until May 22.

Schools around the Metro East area and the country are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Spring sports also have been postponed.