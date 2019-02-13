PREP ATHLETICS: Grade A Explorer

Chris Hartrich

Chris Hartrich has been outstanding in the soccer pitch and basketball court for Marquette Catholic High School this year.

The senior also demonstrated he can be successful in the classroom.

Hartrich was one of 26 students across the state who were named to the IHSA All-State Academic Team, which was announced on Feb. 12.

Every IHSA member school was invited to nominate one female student and one male student to be a part of the prestigious team. Nominees needed to possess a minimum 3.50 grade point average on a 4.0 scale after their 7th semester, have participated in at least two IHSA sponsored activities during each of the last two years of high school and demonstrated outstanding citizenship.

Hartrich was the lone Riverbend student named on the all-state academic team. Other Metro East area students earning all-state honors were Highland's Katelyn Marti and Payton Riechmann and Kathryn Lohman of Okawville. Those three were named on the honorable mention team.

"This group is the best of the best,” IHSA Assistant Executive Director Stacey Lambert said. “They embody the IHSA’s mission, excelling in the classroom, in addition to the multiple sports and activities that they participate in. It really is an accomplishment just to be nominated for this award, and I hope the schools and communities that had winners are as proud of this accomplishment as we are to have these young people represent the IHSA.”

Hartrich earned all-state honors in boys soccer during the 2018 fall season after scoring 19 goals and helping Marquette win 16 matches. This winter, he's one of the top scorers for the Explorers' boys basketball team at 11 points per game.