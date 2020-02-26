PREP ATHLETICS: On to the next level

× Expand Submitted photo Five Roxana seniors have announced that will they will continue their athletics careers in college next year. Pictured are (left to right) Hannah White, Jade Davis, Shelby Sheppard, Cloe Copeland and Halee Petrokovich.

Five Roxana students announced on Feb. 19 that they will continue their athletic careers in college next year.

They are Cloe Copeland, Jade Davis, Halee Petrokovich, Shelby Sheppard and Hannah White.

Sheppard and White will compete in cheerleading at McKendree University, Petrokovich will play golf at Lincoln College, and Copeland and Davis will play soccer at Culver-Stockton College and William Penn University, respectively.

Petrokovich was a member of the Roxana girls golf team for two years. She will join a Lincoln program that competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and has a Roxana graduate in Olivia Stangler on its roster.

Petrokovich also competed in bowling and softball for the Shells the last three years. This winter, she competed in the sectional tournament in girls bowling for the first time.

Copeland will join a Culver-Stockton program that finished 10-7-1 last fall. Davis will join a William Penn squad that had a 6-12 record in 2019.

Both Culver-Stockton -- located in Canton, Mo., -- and William Penn -- located in Oskaloosa, Iowa -- compete in the NAIA. The two programs will square off in a match on Sept. 16 at Culver-Stockton.

Copeland finished with four goals last spring for the Shells. She helped Roxana win back-to-back regional titles in her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Davis transferred to Roxana from Dirigo High School in Dixfield, Maine, and plans to play for the Shells’ girls soccer team this spring.

White has been a member of the RHS cheerleading team for four years, while Sheppard competed with the school’s dance team for four years.

The duo will join a McKendree cheerleading program that is coached by Bianca Bergman.