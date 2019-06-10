PREP ATHLETICS: Redbirds fly to all-SWC honors

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Alaina Nasello was one of six Alton players on the all-Southwestern Conference girls soccer team.

The Alton Redbirds got a total of 32 athletes named all-Southwestern Conference this spring.

The baseball, softball, boys tennis, boys volleyball and girls soccer teams were released on Monday, while boys and girls track selections were determined based on finishes from the conference meets in May.

The softball team led the way with seven all-conference selections, followed by girls soccer with six, baseball and boys track with five apiece, boys tennis and girls track with four each and boys volleyball with one.

The Redbirds' representatives on the all-conference softball team were Ashlyn Betz (second-team infielder), Lynna Fischer (third-team infielder), Alyson Haegele (third-team pitcher), Emma Kiger (third-team pitcher), Abby Scyoc (second-team infielder), Abby Sullivan (first-team outfielder) and Tami Wong (first-team infielder).

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton sophomore Lynna Fischer earned a third-team all-Southwestern Conference softball award at infielder this spring.

The girls soccer team, which finished second to Edwardsville in the league standings, had Calista Cox (first team), Grace Kane (third team), Addison Miller (first team goalkeeper), Alaina Nasello (first team), Tori Schrimpf (third team) and Megan Zini (second team) on the all-conference team.

In baseball, Adam Stilts earned second-team pitcher and third-team designated hitter honors. He was joined Jackson Brooks (third-team utility), Dylan Lahue (third-team second baseman), Riley Phillips (second-team outfielder) and Robby Taul (third-team shortstop).

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton's Jackson Brooks was named a third-team all-Southwestern Conference selection at utility this spring.

Kegan Bratton, Cassius Havis, Tim Johnson, Deonte McGoy and Joe Morrissey earned all-conference honors in track for Alton. At the conference meet on May 8 in Collinsville, Havis won the 800 and helped the 1,600-meter relay team -- which included Bratton, Johnson and Morrissey -- place second. McGoy finished second in the 100 and third in the 200. The top three finishers in each event receive an all-conference award.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton's Cassius Havis earned a pair of all-Southwestern Conference awards in boys track this spring. He won the 800 and helped the 1,600-meter relay team place second at the conference meet.

In girls track, Jeanea Epps and Lauren Weiner earned first-team honors after winning conference titles in the 100 and pole vault, respectively, on May 1 at Belleville West. Also, Bria Thurman earned second-team honors in the shot put and Jessica Markel was named on the third team in the 400.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton junior Lauren Weiner and senior Jeanea Epps are all smiles this spring after winning Southwestern Conference titles in the pole vault and the 100, respectively, and earning first-team all-league honors.

Alton had a pair of doubles teams on the all-conference boys tennis squad. Sam Kane and Carsen Freeman earned second-team honors and Jared Engleman and Ethan King received third-team notice.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton's Carsen Freeman earned all-Southwestern Conference honors in doubles this spring.

Lance Perkey was the lone Redbird on the all-conference boys volleyball team, earning third-team honors.