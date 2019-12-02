PREP ATHLETICS: Redbirds fly to all-SWC honors

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Alton senior Nikki Lowe earned second-team doubles honors in girls tennis this year. Her partner was Maddie Saenz.

Jake Lombardi enjoyed a banner senior year on the football field and on the soccer pitch for the Alton Redbirds this fall.

Lombardi kicked 23 extra points in football and scored several goals in soccer. The strong year helped earn Lombardi a pair of all-Southwestern Conference awards. He received first-team honors in boys soccer and second-team kicker honors in football.

Lombardi heads a large list of Alton athletes who earned all-league honors this fall. The Redbirds had a total of 23 athletes named on the all-Southwestern Conference team, which was released on Monday.

The football and girls tennis teams were tied for the most selections with six apiece. The boys soccer team had five selections, followed by cross country with three, boys golf with two and girls golf and volleyball at one each.

In football, senior Kyle Hughes earned first-team honors at defensive lineman. Besides Lombardi, Jayme Copeland (offensive lineman) Tim Johnson (running back), Ja'Markus Gary (linebacker) and Javion Morgan (wide receiver) also were named to the second team.

In girls tennis, Val Walters and the doubles team of Maddie Saenz and Nikki Lowe were named to the second team. Ainsley Fortschneider and the doubles team of Lydia Criveau and Paige Rockholm earned third-team honors.

In boys soccer, Braden Schrimpf joined Lombardi on the first team. Brayden Decker was named on the second team and Hayden Batchelor and Justin Davison received third-team notice.

Cassius Havis, Jessica Markel and Sophia Paschal were the Redbirds' representatives on the all-SWC cross country team. All-conference awards in cross country were based on the finishes at the SWC meet held at Gordon Moore Park on Oct. 17.

Havis finished fifth in the boys race to earn first-team honors. Markel and Paschal placed 11th and 21st, respectively, in the girls race to receive all-league awards.

In boys golf, Clayton Pilger was named on the second team and Tyler Hazelwood earned third-team honors.

Natalie Messinger, who won a Class 2A regional championship this fall, was the lone Alton representative on the all-SWC girls golf team, earning second-team honors.

Sammi Dosso was the only Redbird on the all-league girls volleyball team as she earned third-team honors.

