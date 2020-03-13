PREP ATHLETICS: Redbirds on cloud nine

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Alton junior Damien Jones earned first-team all-Southwestern Conference honors in wrestling this year, his first all-league award.

Nine Alton athletes were named to the all-Southwestern Conference team this winter.

Eight of them received their first all-league award for the first time. They were Seniors Moory Woods (boys basketball) and Ky'Lun Rivers (boys basketball), juniors Lawson Bruce (wrestling), Damien Jones (wrestling), Danny Laslie, Jr., (boys bowling), Joab Tobin (wrestling) and Germaiya Wallace (girls basketball) and freshman Yavieon Freeman (wrestling).

Senior Kyle Hughes was named to the all-SWC wrestling team for the third year in a row.

All-SWC teams for basketball, wrestling and bowling were released on Friday.

Jones was the only Alton athlete to received a first-team all-SWC award. He was named first team at 170 pounds in wrestling. Jones competed at the Class 3A state wrestling tournament for the first time in February.

Also in wrestling, Bruce (160), Freeman (113) and Tobin (220) were named on the second team and Hughes earned third-team honors at 285. Hughes was named on the first team last year and second team the year before.

The Alton wrestlers finished 2-4 in conference play, with their only wins against Belleville East and East St. Louis.

In boys basketball, Woods was named to the second team and Rivers earned third-team honors. Woods was the Redbirds' top scorer at 13 points per game and Rivers averaged 11.6 per contest. Alton finished seventh in the league at 2-10.

Wallace earned third-team honors on the all-SWC girls basketball team after scoring a team-high 15.7 points per game. The Redbirds lost all 12 conference games.

Laslie was named on the third team in boys bowling. He averaged a team-best 205 and competed in the Collinsville Sectional.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton junior Danny Laslie, Jr., earned his first all-Southwestern Conference boys bowling award after being named on the third team.

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Alton senior Moory Woods was named to the second team on the all-Southwestern Conference boys basketball team after averaging a team-best 13 points per game.