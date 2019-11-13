PREP ATHLETICS: Rollin' through the Prairie

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Devon Fields was one of 14 Marquette Catholic players named to the all-Prairie State Conference football team.

The Marquette Catholic Explorers enjoyed an outstanding fall season in Prairie State Conference play as they won league titles in five sports.

The Alton school also had a large number of athletes earning all-conference honors as all-PSC teams for football, boys soccer and girls volleyball were recently released.

The Explorers won conference titles in football, girls volleyball, boys soccer, boys golf and boys cross country.

Marquette had 14 players named all-league in football. Leading the way was Jake Hewitt, who was selected the PSC's offensive player of the year.

Other Explorers named on the all-PSC football team were: Zach Smith (first team defensive back), Devon Fields (second team defensive back and first team wide receiver), Gerold Nave III (second team wide receiver and honorable mention defensive back), Logan Sternickle (honorable mention defensive back), Luke Daniel (second team linebacker), Alex Barnhart (second team linebacker), Khalin Bethel (honorable mention linebacker), Colton Roswell (first team defensive lineman and first team offensive lineman), Jake Gaterman (second team defensive lineman and first team offensive lineman), Matt Dixon (honorable mention defensive lineman), Jonah Fahnestock (second team punter), Greyson Snider (second team offensive lineman) and Owen Thomeczek (honorable mention offensive lineman).

The boys soccer team, which finished second in the Class 1A state tournament, had eight all-conference selections. Aaron Boulch, Joe Guehlstorf, Nick LaFata, Noah McClintock, Brett Terry, Luke Atkinson and Matt Lehr were named on the first team and Justin Atkinson was voted honorable mention.

Rachel Heinz (first team), Delaney Cain (first team), Emma Menke (first team) and Ellie Jacobs (HM) represented Marquette on the all-conference volleyball team.

William Roderfeld, Aiden O'Keefe and William Schwartz earned all-league honors in boys golf. All-conference awards were based on finishes at the PSC tournament on Oct. 4 at Timber Lakes Golf Course in Staunton.

Roderfeld earned medalist honors with a 76 at the conference tournament. O'Keefe and Schwartz finished in the top five.

Asher Linkous, Cole DeClue and Jacob Rummerfield represented Marquette on the all-conference boys cross country team. The trio finished in the top five at the conference meet in October at Wood River.

Sisters Riley and Kailey Vickrey earned all-conference honors in girls cross country. Riley won the league championship, while Kailey placed second.

East Alton-Wood River had a total of 20 athletes earning all-PSC awards.

The Oilers had 12 players named to the all-conference football team. They were Spencer Slayden (first team defensive back), Will Keith (second team defensive back), Ryan Dawson (first team punter, HM defensive back), Damien Wiseman (first team linebacker), Dylan Oster (second team linebacker), Dae'Shawn Warren (HM linebacker), Brandon Johnson (HM linebacker), Gavin Haynes (first team defensive lineman and HM offensive lineman), Kurtis Hyde (second team defensive lineman and second team offensive lineman), Blake Wright (HM defensive lineman) Caleb Yarborough (first team offensive lineman) and Kenny Beachum (second team quarterback).

Ethan Moore, Jake Wells, Nick Ellis, Carson Reef and Chris Johnson represented EA-WR on the all-PSC boys soccer team. Moore, Wells and Ellis earned first-team honors, while Reef and Johnson picked up honorable mention awards.

Jillian Barber (first team) and LeighAnn Nottke (HM) were the Oilers' representatives on the all-conference volleyball team.

Megan Douglas earned an all-league nod in girls cross country after her fifth-place finish at the PSC meet.