PREP ATHLETICS: Shells prepare for kick-off ceremony

The Roxana Shells athletic department will have its Fall Sports Kick-Off ceremony on Friday at Larry Milazzo Gymnasium and Charles Raich Field.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with the volleyball team playing a scrimmage at the gym. At 6:45 p.m, there will be introductions of the volleyball, cross country, golf, tennis, boys soccer teams and the band at the football field.

There will be introductions of the cheerleading and dance teams and a performance of the dance team at 7:10 p.m., followed by the Blue/Gold football scrimmage at 7:20 p.m.

Mark Briggs is in his first year as athletic director. The coaching staff includes Wade DeVries (football), Scott Edwards (cross country), Jeff Pare (boys golf), Glen Sharpmack (girls golf), Scott Stahlhut (girls tennis), James Futrell (boys soccer), Mike McKinney (girls volleyball), Stephanie Palen (cheerleading) and Courtney Hester (dance).