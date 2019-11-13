PREP ATHLETICS: Signing on the dotted line

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton senior Ashlyn Betz signed a letter of intent to play softball at Valparaiso University next year.

Riley Phillips and Ashlyn Betz of Alton, Jenna Christeson of Civic Memorial and Emma Cox of Granite City are NCAA Division I bound.

The AdVantage-area quartet signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in the Division I level on Wednesday, which was National Signing Day.

Phillips will play baseball at University of Louisville, Betz and Christeson signed to play softball at Valparaiso University and Southern Illinois University Carbondale, respectively, and Cox will swim at Eastern Illinois University.

Phillips hit .365 with four home runs and 33 RBIs and went 4-3 with a 3.50 earned run average on the mound for the Alton baseball team last spring. He will join a Louisville program that won an Atlantic Coast Conference title and competed in the College World Series last year.

Betz was one of Alton's top hitters last year with a .422 average with seven home runs and 42 RBIs. She will join a Valpo team that won just 16 games last spring.

Christeson will play for an SIU-C program that won 34 games last spring. She's a two-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference honoree and tallied six home runs and 42 RBIs in the last two seasons.

"We are very excited about Jenna," SIUC coach Kerri Blaylock said. "She is very athletic. She is a three-sport standout in high school that plays shortstop for her high school and summer teams. We see her as such a valuable player that can play anywhere on the field."

Cox will swim for an Eastern Illinois program that finished sixth in the Summit League the last two years. She's in her fourth year with the GCHS girls swimming team and has competed with the Flyers Aquatic Swim Team in St. Louis for two years.

Other area signees include Noah Clancy (Missouri S&T, swimming), Maggie Evans (SWIC, soccer), Wes Laaker (Drury, baseball) and Brayden Haug (Lindenwood, baseball) of Alton , Marquette Catholic's Riley Vickrey (Missouri Southern, cross country and track) and East Alton-Wood River's Taylor Whitehead (St. Louis Community College, softball).

