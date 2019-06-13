PREP ATHLETICS: Success in the Prairie State

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic senior Ethan Kopsie (1) is greeted by his teammates after hitting a home run against East Alton-Wood River this season. Kopsie was one of four Marquette players named to the all-Prairie State Conference baseball team.

The Marquette Catholic Explorers and East Alton-Wood River Oilers had a combined 25 players named to the all-Prairie State Conference spring sports teams, which were released on Thursday.

Marquette had a total of 16 selections, while EA-WR had nine on the all-conference baseball, softball and girls soccer teams.

The Marquette girls soccer team, which captured its second straight regional title this spring, had seven selections, more than any other school. Emma Anselm (forward), Natalie Brown (midfielder), Ellie Jacobs (forward), Madelyn Smith (midfield) and Kaya Theis (forward) earned first-team honors and Jillian Nelson and Lydia Randazzo were named on the honorable mention team.

Makensie Card (outfielder), Jada Johnson (catcher), Kiley Beth Kirchner (infielder), Hayley Porter (infielder) and Taylor Whitehead (pitcher) represented the Explorers on the all-conference softball team. All of them were named on the first team. Johnson and Kirchner earned all-state awards on Tuesday.

Representing Marquette on the all-conference baseball team were Sam Cogan, Ethan Kopsie, Kaleb Ware and Garret Weiner. Cogan (outfielder), Kopsie (catcher) and Weiner (infieder) were named first team, while Ware was selected on the honorable mention list.

The Oilers had four selections each in girls soccer and softball and one in baseball.

Goalkeeper Lindzey Morrison, midfielder Karli Withers, forward Sam Shimchick and Rebecca Noack were EA-WR's representatives on the all-PSC girls soccer team. Withers, Shimchick and Morrison earned first-team honors and Noack was named honorable mention.

Infielder Madylin Fry, outfielders Kayla Aligholi and Adrianna Ulrich and utility player Macy Flanigan were the Oilers' selections on the all-conference softball team.

Infielder Gage Booten was EA-WR's lone representative on the all-league baseball team.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic's Taylor Whitehead earned an all-Prairie State Conference pitcher award this spring.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate EA-WR's Sam Shimchick was named to the all-Prairie State Conference girls soccer team.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Emma Anselm was one of seven Marquette Catholic players on the all-Prairie State Conference girls soccer team.