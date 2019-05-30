PREP ATHLETICS: Success in the South Central

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Macie Lucas was one of five Roxana players named on the all-South Central Conference girls soccer team.

The Roxana Shells got a total of 30 athletes earning all-South Central Conference honors for the 2019 spring season.

The Shells had 19 track athletes, 5 girls soccer players, 4 softball players and 2 baseball player receiving all-league notice.

The all-SCC soccer, softball teams were released on Wednesday. All-conference selections in track were based on finishes from the SCC meet on May 6 at Hillsboro. The top three finishers in each event earn an all-conference award.

The girls soccer team turned in the best conference finish out of all of the Roxana spring teams, placing second to Carlinville with a 6-2 mark.

Sophomore Macie Lucas, who recently was selected on the honorable mention all-sectional team by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association, was the only Shell on the first team.

Junior Cloe Copeland and sophomore Halle Davis were on the second team and sophomore Olivia Mouser and senior Abby Kurth earned third-team honors.

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Roxana senior Cree Stumpf earned all-South Central Conference honors in the 1,600 and 3,200 this spring. He won the 3,200 and placed second in the 1,600 at the SCC meet on May 6.

In track, the Roxana boys had 12 all-conference selections and the girls had seven.

The boys team earned first-team honors in the shot put (Adam Cole), 3,200 (Cree Stumpf) and the 800-meter relay (Austin Wilburn, David Pluester, Parris White and Dylan Murray). It earned second-team honors in the 3,200 (Carlos Ruvalcaba) and 1,600 (Stumpf) and third-team honors in the high jump (Cole Liley), 4x800 (Mark Vongprachanh, Douglas Johnson, Kaleb St. Cyr and Dylan Klunk) and 300-meter hurdles (Pluester).

The girls team earned first team honors in the 4x800 (Madison Herrin, Elizabeth Ruvalcaba, Victoria Tarpley and Hannah Ohlendorph) and third-team honors in the long jump (Emma Little), discus (Abbi Zangori) and 1,600 (Jennifer Palen).

Both squads finished third in the conference meet.

Seniors Abi Stahlhut and Olivia Stangler and juniors Madison Klaas and Kiley Winfree represented the Shells on the all-SCC softball team. Stangler, Klaas and Winfree were named on the first team and Stahlhut -- who plans to continue her softball career at Indiana University next year -- earned second-team honors.

Sophomore Gavin Huffman and Freshman Connor House were Roxana's lone representatives on the all-conference baseball team. Huffman (infielder) and House (outfielder) were both selected on the third team. House was the only freshman on the all-SCC baseball team.

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Olivia Stangler was one of four Roxana players named on the all-South Central Conference team. She earned first-team infield honors.