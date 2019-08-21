PREP ATHLETICS: True to the red and black

The Granite City football team will have its Red and Black scrimmage at 7 p.m. Friday at Kevin Greene Field.

The scrimmage will mark the coaching debut of Orlando "Doc" Gooden, who takes over duties for Brad Hasquin this fall.

The Marching Warriors, who won Grand Champion honors in each of the last two years, also will be performing on Friday.

Also, all of the fall sports teams -- except boys golf -- will have their pictures taken at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Gymnasium.

John Moad is back for his sixth year as athletic director. Besides Gooden, the Warriors' other coaches are Jeff Ridenour (boys golf), Karen Greenwald (girls golf), Ryan Reeves (boys soccer), Linda Ames (girls tennis), Richie Skirball (cross country) and Brittany Spotanski (girls volleyball).