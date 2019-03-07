PREP BASKETBALL: Area hoopsters earn all-PSC awards

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Chris Hartrich was one of three Marquette Catholic players on the all-Prairie State Conference boys basketball team.

Marquette Catholic High School enjoyed an outstanding basketball season in Prairie State Conference play this winter, going a combined 10-0 in the boys and girls divisions.

The Alton school was rewarded for its strong season in conference play by having five players getting unanimous selections on this year's all-PSC team.

Seniors Nick Hemann and Chris Hartrich earned unanimous selections on the boys basketball team, while freshmen Adrenna Snipes, Kamryn Fandry and Abby Williams were the unanimous picks on the girls' squad. All five players were named on the first team.

Cortez Harris was the other Marquette basketball player earning all-conference honors. He was named honorable mention on the boys squad.

The Marquette boys team finished conference play at 6-0, five of those wins were by double digits. The Explorers finished 30-4 after losing to the Nashville in the Class 2A DuQuoin Sectional finals on March 1.

The Marquette girls team was 4-0 in league play. The Explorers' contest against Bunker Hill on Jan. 30 was canceled due to inclement weather. They won all their league games by double digits and went on to finish 21-10 with a trip to the Class 2A Staunton Regional finals.

East Alton-Wood River had four all-conference selections, three of them were on the girls team.

Junior Aubrey Robinson earned first-team honors and sophomore Jayden Ulrich and junior LeighAnn Nottke were named honorable mention on the all-PSC girls team.

The Oiler girls finished 16-13 overall and 2-3 in conference play. They celebrated their first winning season in 14 years.

Senior Zion Adams was EA-WR's lone selection on the all-PSC boys team as he earned first-team honors.

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Aubrey Robinson was one of three East Alton-Wood River players on the all-Prairie State Conference girls basketball team.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Zion Adams was the lone East Alton-Wood River player on the all-Prairie State Conference boys basketball team.