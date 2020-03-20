PREP BASKETBALL: Cruisin' through the Prairie

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp East Alton-Wood River senior Jake Wells was a unanimous pick for the all-Prairie State Conference boys basketball team.

The Marquette Catholic Explorers and the East Alton-Wood River Oilers had a combined eight players named to the all-Prairie State Conference basketball teams, which were released on Friday.

The Explorers had five players and the Oilers had three. Seniors Spencer Cox, Iggy McGee and Brett Terry and sophomore Adrenna Snipes and Abby Williams were the Marquette representatives, while seniors Taylor Parmentier, Aubrey Robinson and Jake Wells represented EA-WR.

Snipes, Williams and Parmentier were unanimous selections on the all-PSC girls basketball team. Robinson tied Macy Hoppes and Charlize Luehmann of Father McGivney for the final spot on the first team.

Terry and Wells were voted unanimous on the all-conference boys basketball team. Cox earned first-team honors and McGee selected honorable mention.

The Marquette and EA-WR girls basketball teams enjoyed outstanding seasons. The Explorers finished 24-7 overall and 3-1 in conference play and the Oilers were 18-11 overall and 4-2 in league play.

Snipes, who earned a Class 1A-2A all-state award from the IBCA, was the Explorers' leading scorer at 20.6 points per game. Williams was the second leading scorer at 10.5 points per game despite missing the final month of the season due to a knee injury. Both Snipes and Williams earned their second straight all-conference selections.

Robinson was named to the all-league team for the second year in a row, while Parmentier received her first all-conference award.

Cox, McGee and Terry were named to the all-PSC boys basketball team for the first time. The trio led the Explorers to a 26-win season and a trip to the Class 2A Shelbyville Sectional finals.

Wells earned his first all-conference award after leading the Oilers in scoring at 12 points per game.