PREP BASKETBALL: The winners' circle

Alton senior Donovan Clay and Civic Memorial junior Anna Hall walked out of the Best Premier Hotel with another award on Sunday.

Clay and Hall were selected as the players of the year in the boys and girls divisions, respectively, at the 74th annual Gallatin Players of the Year Banquet. 

Clay became the sixth Alton player in the last 10 years to win the boys' player of the year award. Hall's honor marked the ninth straight year a Civic Memorial player has won the girls POY award.

Clay and Hall earned all-state honors from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. They also helped their teams turn in successful seasons, with the Alton boys winning 23 games and capturing a Class 4A regional title and the CM girls picking up 29 wins and winning Mississippi Valley Conference and Class 3A regional championships.

Civic Memorial senior Bryce Zupan, East Alton-Wood River senior ZIon Adams, Marquette Catholic senior Nick Hemann and Roxana sophomore Gavin Huffman were the boys player of the year nominees. The girls POY nominees were Alton senior Laila McNeal, East Alton-Wood River junior Aubrey Robinson, Marquette Catholic freshman Adrenna Snipes and Roxana junior Kiley Winfree. 

Also on Sunday, Marquette Catholic senior Chris Hartrich and East Alton-Wood River junior Leigh Ann Nottke were named the winners of the 110 Percent Award in the boys and girls divisions, respectively. 

Alton's Charles Miller, Civic Memorial's Grant Lane, EA-WR's Jake Wells and Roxana's Eddie Lara were the boys 110 Percent award candidates. The girls 110 Percent award candidates were Alton's Jayla Fox, Civic Memorial's Kaylee Klaustermeier, Marquette Catholic's Payton Connors and Roxana's Olivia Mouser.

Civic Memorial completed the sweep in the Free Throw Award as junior Kourtland Tyus (girls) and Zupan (boys) were named the winners. 

The Marquette Catholic girls and Roxana boys won the Team Sportsmanship Awards.