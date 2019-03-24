PREP BASKETBALL: The winners' circle

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton senior Donovan Clay and Civic Memorial junior Anna Hall pose with their player of the year trophies at the Gallatin Players of the Year banquet on Sunday.

Alton senior Donovan Clay and Civic Memorial junior Anna Hall walked out of the Best Premier Hotel with another award on Sunday.

Clay and Hall were selected as the players of the year in the boys and girls divisions, respectively, at the 74th annual Gallatin Players of the Year Banquet.

Clay became the sixth Alton player in the last 10 years to win the boys' player of the year award. Hall's honor marked the ninth straight year a Civic Memorial player has won the girls POY award.

Clay and Hall earned all-state honors from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. They also helped their teams turn in successful seasons, with the Alton boys winning 23 games and capturing a Class 4A regional title and the CM girls picking up 29 wins and winning Mississippi Valley Conference and Class 3A regional championships.

Civic Memorial senior Bryce Zupan, East Alton-Wood River senior ZIon Adams, Marquette Catholic senior Nick Hemann and Roxana sophomore Gavin Huffman were the boys player of the year nominees. The girls POY nominees were Alton senior Laila McNeal, East Alton-Wood River junior Aubrey Robinson, Marquette Catholic freshman Adrenna Snipes and Roxana junior Kiley Winfree.

Also on Sunday, Marquette Catholic senior Chris Hartrich and East Alton-Wood River junior Leigh Ann Nottke were named the winners of the 110 Percent Award in the boys and girls divisions, respectively.

Alton's Charles Miller, Civic Memorial's Grant Lane, EA-WR's Jake Wells and Roxana's Eddie Lara were the boys 110 Percent award candidates. The girls 110 Percent award candidates were Alton's Jayla Fox, Civic Memorial's Kaylee Klaustermeier, Marquette Catholic's Payton Connors and Roxana's Olivia Mouser.

Civic Memorial completed the sweep in the Free Throw Award as junior Kourtland Tyus (girls) and Zupan (boys) were named the winners.

The Marquette Catholic girls and Roxana boys won the Team Sportsmanship Awards.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Althoff Catholic boys basketball coach Greg Leib speaks to the audience at the Gallatin Players of the Year Banquet on Sunday.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Marquette Catholic girls basketball team poses with its Team Sportsmanship award at the Gallatin Players of the Year Banquet on Sunday.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Civic Memorial senior Bryce Zupan poses with his Free Throw Award.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic's Payton Connors, Alton's Jayla Fox, Civic Memorial's Kaylee Klaustermeier and Roxana's Olivia Mouser were named the candidates of the Girls 110 Percent Award. East Alton-Wood River's LeighAnn Nottke, who didn't attend Sunday's banquet, won the award.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate East Alton-Wood River's Zion Adams, Marquette Catholic's Nick Hemann, Alton's Donovan Clay, Civic Memorial's Bryce Zupan and Roxana's Gavin Huffman were the boys player of the year candidates. Clay won the award.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Civic Memorial's Kourtland Tyus poses with her Free Throw Award.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Roxana boys basketball team poses with its Team Sportsmanship Award.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate East Alton-Wood River's Aubrey Robinson, Marquette Catholic's Adrenna Snipes, Roxana's Kiley Winfree and Civic Memorial's Anna Hall were the girls player of the year candidates. Hall won the award. Another candidate, Alton's Laila McNeal, wasn't present in Sunday's banquet.