PREP BASKETBALL: The winners' circle

Alton senior Donovan Clay and Civic Memorial junior Anna Hall walked out of the Best Western Premier Hotel with another award on Sunday.

Clay and Hall were selected as the players of the year in the boys and girls divisions, respectively, at the 74th annual Gallatin Players of the Year Banquet.

Clay became the sixth Alton player in the last 10 years to win the boys' player of the year award. Hall's honor marked the ninth straight year a Civic Memorial player has won the girls POY award.

Clay and Hall earned all-state honors from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. They also helped their teams turn in successful seasons, with the Alton boys winning 23 games and capturing a Class 4A regional title and the CM girls picking up 29 wins and winning Mississippi Valley Conference and Class 3A regional championships.

Civic Memorial senior Bryce Zupan, East Alton-Wood River senior ZIon Adams, Marquette Catholic senior Nick Hemann and Roxana sophomore Gavin Huffman were the boys player of the year nominees. The girls POY nominees were Alton senior Laila McNeal, East Alton-Wood River junior Aubrey Robinson, Marquette Catholic freshman Adrenna Snipes and Roxana junior Kiley Winfree.

Also on Sunday, Marquette Catholic senior Chris Hartrich and East Alton-Wood River junior Leigh Ann Nottke were named the winners of the 110 Percent Award in the boys and girls divisions, respectively.

Alton's Charles Miller, Civic Memorial's Grant Lane, EA-WR's Jake Wells and Roxana's Eddie Lara were the boys 110 Percent award candidates. The girls 110 Percent award candidates were Alton's Jayla Fox, Civic Memorial's Kaylee Klaustermeier, Marquette Catholic's Payton Connors and Roxana's Olivia Mouser.

Civic Memorial completed the sweep in the Free Throw Award as junior Kourtland Tyus (girls) and Zupan (boys) were named the winners.

The Marquette Catholic girls and Roxana boys won the Team Sportsmanship Awards.

There was also a meritorious service award presented to Gary Buck, a longtime member of the Alton Exchange Club and former emcee of the banquet. It was the second annual service award at the Gallatin Awards. Last year Alton Exchange Club member and the most recent emcee of the banquet, Dave Elson, won the award.

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2019 — Donovan Clay of Alton and Anna Hall of CM

2018 — Sammy Green of Marquette Catholic and Kaylee Eaton of CM

2017 – Maurice Edwards of Alton and Allie Troeckler of CM

2016 – Shandon Boone of Marquette Catholic and Allie Troeckler of CM

2015 – Darrius Edwards of Alton and Allie Troeckler of CM

2014 – Deion Lavender of Marquette Catholic and Megan Trost of CM

2013 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Megan Trost of CM

2012 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Megkinize Carter of CM

2011 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Cassie Endicott of CM

2010 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Kelsey Harrison of East Alton-Wood River

2009 — Ryan Mathews of Alton and Michaela Herrod of Alton

2008 —Ruben Cotto of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2007 — Kavon Lacey of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2006 — Kavon Lacey of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2005 — Lorenzo Taylor of Alton and Emily Best of EA-WR

2004 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Emily Best of EA-WR

2003 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Jordan Davis of Roxana

2002 — Travis Williams of EA-WR and Casey Law of CM

2001 — Michael Stockard of Alton and Ashley Russell of EA-WR

2000 — Demarko “Book” Snipes of Alton and Michelle Beiermann of Marquette Catholic

1999 — Demarko "Book" Snipes of Alton and Kendra Snyder of Marquette Catholic

1998 — Tony Certa of Marquette Catholic and DoBee Oros-Moore of Alton

1997 — Marlon Crawford of Alton and Jenni Combes of CM

1996 — Nic Stotler of CM and Angela Payne of Roxana

1995 — Greg McDanel of Roxana and Erica Oge of Marquette Catholic

1994 — Eric Frankford of CM and Amie Gernigan of Marquette Catholic

1993 - Ty Laux of CM

1992 - Brad Bohannon of Marquette Catholic

1991 - Jonathan Denney of CM

1990 - Kevin Caldwell of Alton

1989 - Joe Vann of Alton

1988 - Steve Mason of Marquette Catholic

1987 - Jamie Humphries of CM

1986 - Larry Smith of Alton

1985 - Larry Smith of Alton

1984 - Dale Liley of EA-WR

1983 - Rick Taylor of Alton

1982 - Steve Wooley of EA-WR

1981 - Dan Coddington of EA-WR

1980 - Troy Washpun of Alton

1979 - Jim “Buzz” Logan of EA-WR

1978 - David Goins of Alton

1977 - Brad Scheiter of Alton

1976 - Leroy Stampley of Alton

1975 - Chris Schroeder of Roxana

1974 - Doug Nalley of Alton

1973 - Lafayette Collins of Alton

1972 - Dennis Olston of EA-WR

1971 - Ron Caldwell of Alton

1970 - Dave Taynor of CM

1969 - Mike Jeffries of Alton

1968 - Leon Huff of Alton

1967 - Ricci Stotler of CM

1966 - Jim Bailey of EA-WR

1965 - Terry Brown of EA-WR

1964 - Larry Jeffries of Alton

1963 - Bob Hilgendorf of CM

1962 - Larry Shoemaker of Alton

1961 - Gary Lane of EA-WR

1960 - Karl Doucleff of Western Military Academy

1959 - Jerry Messick of EA-WR

1958 - Mike Hunter of Alton

1957 - Jim Lemon of EA-WR

1956 - Cliff Talley of EA-WR

1955 - Essic Robinson of Alton

1954 -Richard Brown of Roxana

1953 - Dick Harbke of Roxana

1952 - Ron Fisher of EA-WR

1951 - Bob Kuhn of Alton

1950 - Lowell Pettit of EA-WR

1949 - Ron Bedwell of Roxana

1948 - Sam Vinyard of EA-WR

1947 - Bob Caffery of EA-WR

1946 - Dick Erzen of EA-WR