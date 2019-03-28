PREP BASKETBALL: The winners' circle

Photo by Theo Tate
Alton senior Donovan Clay and Civic Memorial junior Anna Hall pose with their player of the year trophies at the Gallatin Players of the Year banquet on Sunday.
Alton senior Donovan Clay and Civic Memorial junior Anna Hall walked out of the Best Western Premier Hotel with another award on Sunday.
Clay and Hall were selected as the players of the year in the boys and girls divisions, respectively, at the 74th annual Gallatin Players of the Year Banquet.
Clay became the sixth Alton player in the last 10 years to win the boys' player of the year award. Hall's honor marked the ninth straight year a Civic Memorial player has won the girls POY award.
Clay and Hall earned all-state honors from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. They also helped their teams turn in successful seasons, with the Alton boys winning 23 games and capturing a Class 4A regional title and the CM girls picking up 29 wins and winning Mississippi Valley Conference and Class 3A regional championships.
Civic Memorial senior Bryce Zupan, East Alton-Wood River senior ZIon Adams, Marquette Catholic senior Nick Hemann and Roxana sophomore Gavin Huffman were the boys player of the year nominees. The girls POY nominees were Alton senior Laila McNeal, East Alton-Wood River junior Aubrey Robinson, Marquette Catholic freshman Adrenna Snipes and Roxana junior Kiley Winfree.
Also on Sunday, Marquette Catholic senior Chris Hartrich and East Alton-Wood River junior Leigh Ann Nottke were named the winners of the 110 Percent Award in the boys and girls divisions, respectively.
Alton's Charles Miller, Civic Memorial's Grant Lane, EA-WR's Jake Wells and Roxana's Eddie Lara were the boys 110 Percent award candidates. The girls 110 Percent award candidates were Alton's Jayla Fox, Civic Memorial's Kaylee Klaustermeier, Marquette Catholic's Payton Connors and Roxana's Olivia Mouser.
Civic Memorial completed the sweep in the Free Throw Award as junior Kourtland Tyus (girls) and Zupan (boys) were named the winners.
The Marquette Catholic girls and Roxana boys won the Team Sportsmanship Awards.
There was also a meritorious service award presented to Gary Buck, a longtime member of the Alton Exchange Club and former emcee of the banquet. It was the second annual service award at the Gallatin Awards. Last year Alton Exchange Club member and the most recent emcee of the banquet, Dave Elson, won the award.
Althoff Catholic boys basketball coach Greg Leib speaks to the audience at the Gallatin Players of the Year Banquet on Sunday.
The Marquette Catholic girls basketball team poses with its Team Sportsmanship award at the Gallatin Players of the Year Banquet on Sunday.
Civic Memorial senior Bryce Zupan poses with his Free Throw Award.
Marquette Catholic's Payton Connors, Alton's Jayla Fox, Civic Memorial's Kaylee Klaustermeier and Roxana's Olivia Mouser were named the candidates of the Girls 110 Percent Award. East Alton-Wood River's LeighAnn Nottke, who didn't attend Sunday's banquet, won the award.
East Alton-Wood River's Zion Adams, Marquette Catholic's Nick Hemann, Alton's Donovan Clay, Civic Memorial's Bryce Zupan and Roxana's Gavin Huffman were the boys player of the year candidates. Clay won the award.
Civic Memorial's Kourtland Tyus poses with her Free Throw Award.
The Roxana boys basketball team poses with its Team Sportsmanship Award.
East Alton-Wood River's Aubrey Robinson, Marquette Catholic's Adrenna Snipes, Roxana's Kiley Winfree and Civic Memorial's Anna Hall were the girls player of the year candidates. Hall won the award. Another candidate, Alton's Laila McNeal, wasn't present in Sunday's banquet.
Alton's Charles Miller, Civic Memorial's Grant Lane, Marquette Catholic's Chris Hartrich, East Alton-Wood River's Jake Wells, and Roxana's Eddie Lara were the boys 110 Percent Award candidates. Braeden Wells accepted the award for Lara, who was playing in an all-star game in Carlinville. Hartrich won the award.
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
2019 — Donovan Clay of Alton and Anna Hall of CM
2018 — Sammy Green of Marquette Catholic and Kaylee Eaton of CM
2017 – Maurice Edwards of Alton and Allie Troeckler of CM
2016 – Shandon Boone of Marquette Catholic and Allie Troeckler of CM
2015 – Darrius Edwards of Alton and Allie Troeckler of CM
2014 – Deion Lavender of Marquette Catholic and Megan Trost of CM
2013 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Megan Trost of CM
2012 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Megkinize Carter of CM
2011 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Cassie Endicott of CM
2010 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Kelsey Harrison of East Alton-Wood River
2009 — Ryan Mathews of Alton and Michaela Herrod of Alton
2008 —Ruben Cotto of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM
2007 — Kavon Lacey of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM
2006 — Kavon Lacey of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM
2005 — Lorenzo Taylor of Alton and Emily Best of EA-WR
2004 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Emily Best of EA-WR
2003 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Jordan Davis of Roxana
2002 — Travis Williams of EA-WR and Casey Law of CM
2001 — Michael Stockard of Alton and Ashley Russell of EA-WR
2000 — Demarko “Book” Snipes of Alton and Michelle Beiermann of Marquette Catholic
1999 — Demarko "Book" Snipes of Alton and Kendra Snyder of Marquette Catholic
1998 — Tony Certa of Marquette Catholic and DoBee Oros-Moore of Alton
1997 — Marlon Crawford of Alton and Jenni Combes of CM
1996 — Nic Stotler of CM and Angela Payne of Roxana
1995 — Greg McDanel of Roxana and Erica Oge of Marquette Catholic
1994 — Eric Frankford of CM and Amie Gernigan of Marquette Catholic
1993 - Ty Laux of CM
1992 - Brad Bohannon of Marquette Catholic
1991 - Jonathan Denney of CM
1990 - Kevin Caldwell of Alton
1989 - Joe Vann of Alton
1988 - Steve Mason of Marquette Catholic
1987 - Jamie Humphries of CM
1986 - Larry Smith of Alton
1985 - Larry Smith of Alton
1984 - Dale Liley of EA-WR
1983 - Rick Taylor of Alton
1982 - Steve Wooley of EA-WR
1981 - Dan Coddington of EA-WR
1980 - Troy Washpun of Alton
1979 - Jim “Buzz” Logan of EA-WR
1978 - David Goins of Alton
1977 - Brad Scheiter of Alton
1976 - Leroy Stampley of Alton
1975 - Chris Schroeder of Roxana
1974 - Doug Nalley of Alton
1973 - Lafayette Collins of Alton
1972 - Dennis Olston of EA-WR
1971 - Ron Caldwell of Alton
1970 - Dave Taynor of CM
1969 - Mike Jeffries of Alton
1968 - Leon Huff of Alton
1967 - Ricci Stotler of CM
1966 - Jim Bailey of EA-WR
1965 - Terry Brown of EA-WR
1964 - Larry Jeffries of Alton
1963 - Bob Hilgendorf of CM
1962 - Larry Shoemaker of Alton
1961 - Gary Lane of EA-WR
1960 - Karl Doucleff of Western Military Academy
1959 - Jerry Messick of EA-WR
1958 - Mike Hunter of Alton
1957 - Jim Lemon of EA-WR
1956 - Cliff Talley of EA-WR
1955 - Essic Robinson of Alton
1954 -Richard Brown of Roxana
1953 - Dick Harbke of Roxana
1952 - Ron Fisher of EA-WR
1951 - Bob Kuhn of Alton
1950 - Lowell Pettit of EA-WR
1949 - Ron Bedwell of Roxana
1948 - Sam Vinyard of EA-WR
1947 - Bob Caffery of EA-WR
1946 - Dick Erzen of EA-WR