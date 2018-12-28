PREP BOWLING: Striking gold again

bowling

The Alton boys bowling team captured another tournament title on Thursday, placing first in the Gold Division of the 16-team Alton Invitational Tournament at Airport Bowl in Bethalto.

The Redbirds shot a six-game score of 3,045 and won the division by 113 pins over Belleville East.

It's the second tournament crown of the season for Alton, which won the Gold Division title of the Southern Illinois Team Challenge on Dec. 8 at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville.

Trevor Vallow was the Redbirds' top finisher, placing third with a six-game score of 1,311. He was one of 11 Riverbend bowlers who finished in the top 20.

Jared Cochran (9th, 1,222), Matt Engdale (15th, 1,197) and Gavin Taylor (20th, 1,185) were the other Alton bowlers who finished in the top 20.

Roxana finished fourth with a 5,788 in the Gold Division. Christian Bertoletti finished fifth with a 1,290 and Ethan Baumgartner came in 19th with an 1,187.

Cort Jackson (7th, 1,232), Draven Brand (12th, 1,214) and Gordon Madrey (14th, 1,202) were the top bowlers for the Civic Memorial Eagles, who placed sixth in the Gold Division.

Sam Cogan finished 16th with an 1,189 to lead Marquette Catholic.

Jackson bowled the fourth highest game with a 267 in the second game. Vallow shot the fifth highest game with a 257 in the sixth game.

In the girls division, Alton's Alex Bergin was the area's top finisher, placing fifth with a 1,210. She also shot the second highest game with a 256 in the second game.

Alton's Ashley Westbrook (14th, 1,067) and Marquette's Taylor Whitehead (20th, 1,005) were the area's other bowlers who placed in the top 20.

Granite City's top finisher was Mikayla Westbrook. She placed 29th with a 913 in the girls division.