PREP GOLF: Hitting the links

The Marquette Catholic girls golf team officially kicked off the area golf season on Friday with a long trip back to the Decatur area.

The Explorers competed in the Prep Tour Showcase at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth and finished 15th with a 365. Ten months ago, the Alton school finished a program-best fifth at the Class A state tournament at the Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, which is 10 miles south of Hickory Point.

The area golf season will be in full swing with five tournaments this week.

The Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, Marquette and Roxana boys golf teams were scheduled to compete in the Hickory Stick Classic at Belk Park in Wood River on Monday.

CM, Marquette, Granite City and Roxana will play in the Madison County Girls Golf Tournament at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Legacy Golf Course.

The Alton and Marquette boys squads will compete in the Alton Redbird Tee-Off Classic, also scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Alton, Marquette, CM, EA-WR, Granite City and Roxana will compete in the Madison County Boys Golf Tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday at Belk Park.

Alton, Marquette, Granite City, CM and Roxana will compete in the Marquette Girls Blast-Off Tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

The Alton girls team had its Kick-Off Tournament on Saturday at Rolling Hills Golf Course and finished fifth out of six teams. The event had its teams split its golfers into pairs and was played under a scramble-shamble format.

Marquette was the lone area girls golf team that competed in state last year. The Explorers advanced to state by placing third at the Centralia Sectional, clinching their first state berth since 2000. They also won the Okawville Regional.

Civic Memorial, which won its first Mississippi Valley Conference title, advanced out of regionals, but didn't qualify out of sectionals. Olivia Stangler, who is now attending Lincoln College, was Roxana's lone sectional qualifier. Alton and Granite City didn't have any sectional qualifiers.

Sam Cogan of Marquette, who graduated in May, was the area's lone state qualifier in the boys division in 2018. Marquette qualified for sectionals as a team, but fell short of a state-qualifying bid.

A total of eight area individual golfers, five of them from Granite City, also competed in sectionals last fall.