PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Good times in Bloomington

O'Keefe

Granite City senior Andrew O'Keefe and East Alton-Wood River sophomore Jayden Ulrich celebrated state titles on Saturday at the Illinois Top Times indoor championship meet at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

O'Keefe placed first in the 1,600 with a time of 4 minutes, 14.77 seconds in the Class 3A division and Ulrich came out on top in the shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 5.5 inches in the Class 2A division.

O'Keefe won his second straight state indoor title, while Ulrich captured her first. The two area athletes earned all-state honors in last year's state track meet in Charleston, with O'Keefe placing second in the 1,600 in Class 3A and Ulrich finishing fourth in the shot put in Class 2A.

Last year, O'Keefe won the 1,600 at the Illinois Top Times meet with a 4:19. On Saturday, he won the event by almost three seconds over Whitney Young's Sam Rivera, who finished with a 4:17.69.

Ulrich

O'Keefe, who plans to continue his cross country and track career at Adams State University, had four first-place finishes during the indoor season. He won the 1,600 at the Gene Armer Invitational on March 16, the 800 at the Triad Invitational on Feb. 16 and the 400 at the Jacksonville Invitational on March 1.

Ulrich won the shot put state title on Saturday by nearly a foot over Rantoul's Mye'Joi Williams, who finished with a 41-7. The EA-WR sophomore also picked up her second shot put victory in the indoor season -- she came out on top in the Jersey Thaw Indoor Meet on March 9.

The Alton boys team had a strong showing on Saturday in Class 3A, earning medals in four events. Deonte McGoy placed fifth in the 60-meter dash in 7.02 seconds, fifth in the 200 in 22.78 seconds and helped the 800-meter relay team -- which also included Jaden Singleton, Dasani Stewart and Joe Morrissey -- finish fourth in an indoor school record time of 1:32.27.Cassius Havis came in fifth in the 800 in 1:59.87.

Also on Saturday, Civic Memorial freshman Maura Niemeier earned a medal in the Class 2A long jump, placing sixth in 16-5. She also placed 10th in the triple jump.

Marquette Catholic junior Riley Vickrey received a medal in the Class 1A 3,200 on Friday, finishing seventh in 12:03.77. She also was 12th in the 1,600 in 5:33.33.

The top eight finishers in each event at the Illinois Top Times meet earn all-state honors.