PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Guns up

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Granite City's Andrew O'Keefe crosses the finish line of the 1,600-meter run on Saturday at the 3A state meet in a photo finish. O'Keefe finished in second place by 800th of a second.

With the calendar turning to March, the prep track and field season will be in full swing for area teams.

The Alton boys team, which has already competed in two indoor meets, will participate in the Illinois College Indoor AA Coed Meet at 4 p.m. today. The Alton girls team will start its season at 3 p.m. today at the SIU Carbondale Indoor Track and Field Invitational.

Granite City and Marquette Catholic will compete in the Jacksonville Invitational at 4 p.m. today at Illinois College.

Civic Memorial and Roxana will begin their seasons at the Jersey Winter Thaw Indoor Meet at Principia College on March 9.

East Alton-Wood River began its season on Feb. 16 at the Triad Indoor Invitational at Principia College. The Oilers will resume on March 9 at the Jersey Winter Thaw.

The track season began for four area boys track teams at the Triad meet on Feb. 16. Besides EA-WR, Alton, Marquette and Granite City also participated.

The Redbirds also competed in the Roger Minton Indoor Invitational on Feb. 23 at Marion High School.

Alton senior Ju'qui Womack is off to a flying start after the first two meets, picking up three first-place finishes. He won the long jump at the Triad meet and placed first in the triple jump and helped the 800-meter relay team -- which also included Dasani Stewart, Joe Morrissey and Jaden Singleton -- pick up a win at the Roger Minton meet.

Alton won a total of seven events at the Roger Minton meet. Besides the wins from the triple jump and the 4x200, the Redbirds got from victories in 60-meter dash and the 200 from Stewart, the 600 and 800 from Cassius Havis and the 4x400 (Morrissey, Tim Johnson, Dondre Davis and Kavontay Samelton-Danser).

Granite City had a pair of wins in the Triad meet. Granite City senior Andrew O'Keefe, who finished second in the 1,600 in last year's Class 3A state meet, won the 800 with a 1:55.91. His teammate, junior Jeremiah Perry, came out on top in the 3,200 with a 10:24.26.

Last year, a total of four area individuals earned all-state honors, two of them return this year. They are O'Keefe and EA-WR sophomore Jayden Ulrich, who placed fourth in the Class 2A girls state meet last year.