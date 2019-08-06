Pro wrestlers to compete at autism benefit

Dynamo Pro

Dynamo Pro Wrestling, in cooperation with Fighting for Autism and Car Shield, present The Spectrum Slam, a family-friendly professional wrestling charity event Saturday, Aug. 24, at Matteson Square Garden, 3051 Industrial Park Place West in St. Peters, Mo. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a bell time of 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and are available in advance by calling (636) 466-3766, visiting cagetix.com/DynamoPro, or on the night of the event at Matteson Square Garden.

This event will feature professional wrestlers from all across the world. In the main event, the Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions The Arch City Mercenaries will team for one night only with “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze. Standing across the ring from them will be Fighting for Autism ambassadors Generation Iron and former World Championship Wrestling wrestler Glacier. You will see former World Championship Wrestling wrestler Marcus “Buff” Bagwell take on Marc Godeker. The Fighting for Autism United States championship will be defended as reigning champion “Lights Out” Adrian Surge will defend against “The Artist Formerly Known as Lockie.” There will also be a 25-man over-the-top rope challenge. The winner will receive the opportunity to compete for any Fighting for Autism championship. If these great matches were not enough, the event will be hosted by special guest host Road Warrior Animal. You will also see such professional wrestlers as Mike Outlaw, “Dirty” Ron McDonald, Ezra Zealous, Dustin Thomas, Kevin Ryan, James Brady, Rahne Victoria, Savanna Stone, “The Little Blue Dragon” Tootie Lynn Ramsey, and more.

Final event of collaborative series set for Aug. 15

Dynamo Pro Wrestling, in association with Gateway Harley-Davidson, announce a series of professional wrestling events. For years, professional wrestling and Harley-Davidson have been recognized in the St. Louis area. Dynamo Pro Wrestling and Gateway Harley-Davidson have chosen to come together and present great evenings of professional wrestling. The final event of this series will take place as a part of Gateway Harley-Davidson’s Bike Night events from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Gateway Harley-Davidson, 3600 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis. In a match already signed for this event, the brand-new Gateway Harley-Davidson champion, C.J. Shine, will make his first defense of the championship against the challenge of “The Snitch.”

C.J. Shine had been looking to regain his momentum after completing his first reign as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion in 2018. Since winning the Gateway Harley-Davidson championship at the last Bikes, Beer, and Body Slams event, C.J. Shine has competed in many high-profile matchups. His challenger, The Snitch, has complained for more than 600 days that he has not received a chance at either the Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 or heavyweight championship. The current Dynamo Pro Wrestling RIOT on the River tournament champion, The Snitch outlasted all other competitors in a battle royal at the last Beer, Bikes, and Body Slams event to become the No. 1 contender for the Gateway Harley-Davidson championship. The next chapter in this long-standing rivalry will take place Thursday, Aug. 15, at Gateway Harley-Davidson in St. Louis.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter