Professional wrestlers headed to Glen Carbon

Dynamo Pro

Dynamo Pro Wrestling will present an all-ages live professional wrestling event on Saturday. This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Slackers, Aries Screen Printing, and American Maid Cleaning Service, will be at the Sports Academy, 101 Glenwest Drive in Glen Carbon. Doors open at p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the event. Tickets for children ages 5-12 are $5.

The event will feature wrestlers as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze, Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “The Agents of Chaos,” Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion Mike Outlaw, Tony Asteem, Jimmi LaFleur, OuTtKaSt, C.J. Shine, “The Valedictorian” Keon Option, “The Gypsy Warrior” Orion Creed, “The Strangler” Roy Lewis, “Lights Out” Adrian Surge, Jackal, “Mr. Mustache” Ricky Rodriguez, and more.

For more information or to purchase advance tickets, log on to the website or contact the Sports Academy at (618) 288-6899.

