QB Club kicks off football season

Like Punxsutawney Phil represents the first thoughts of spring, the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterbacks Club kicks off anticipation for prep football in the Riverbend.

Tradition states if the groundhog doesn’t see his shadow, we’re getting an early spring. I guess in QB Club lore, if the coaches, media and community members enjoy the delicious fried chicken at the KC Hall, we’re set for an optimistic football season.

I’ll vouch for the chicken: it was scrumptious like always, as was the baked potato, salad and dinner rolls, and the football coaches of the Riverbend were indeed all optimistic.

Everybody is back at the helm of their programs and by tradition the least-tenured coach introduces his team first. That honor fell on second-year Roxana coach Wade DeVries.

The Shells finished 2-7 in DeVries’ first year in the always rough South Central Conference. He knows he’s in for another tough test with Carlinville at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at Charlie Raich Field. The Cavies graduated talent but are coming off a 12-1 campaign and a Class 3A state semifinals berth. Week 2 brings Pana to town, which was also a playoff squad in ‘18.

Some skill players are back, specifically all-conference middle linebacker David Pluester, who will also play on the offensive line. Pluester is a senior, who joins lots of juniors and seniors on a veteran defense.

A lot of pieces return on offense too, but there will be some new faces on the O-line, according to DeVries.

One point reiterated by every coach was the importance of 7-on-7 events during the summer and facing stellar competition.

Mike Parmentier, the fourth-year coach of Civic Memorial, spoke second and touched on that and playing local teams.

The Eagles open the season at Public School Stadium in Week 1 against Marquette Catholic and then head to Memorial Stadium for East Alton-Wood River in Week 2. Parmentier expects playoff atmospheres from those showdowns, which could be key for a team coming off a 3-6 season and only features 9 seniors.

Parmentier specifically mentioned Nick Walker and Chandler Powell back after leading the Eagles in tackles last year. Keaton Loewen will be key at cornerback, too.

CM will feature a lot of sophomores.

“I feel like we’re a young team starting over, but I’m optimistic,” Parmentier said.

The home opener for the Eagles is Week 3 vs. Cahokia.

The final 3 coaches all enter their fifth campaigns with their programs.

Darrell Angleton of Marquette came next and is excited after only losing 4 seniors and a transfer from last season.

He mentioned Jake Hewitt at quarterback, Cliff Chandler at running back and Davon Fields at No. 1 wide receiver as key cogs. The entire linebacking corps also returns for a solid defense.

Angleton did say the Explorers “will miss Kaleb Ware.” He served as quarterback and a top-notch cornerback last season at Marquette, which was 5-4 and missed the playoffs.

The Explorers open with CM and welcome EA-WR in Week 4 for their first 2 home games. They go to Mater Dei and Nokomis in Weeks 2 and 3 for a tough stretch of the season.

Garry Herron of the Oilers was optimistic during his introduction. EA-WR is looking for a fourth straight playoff campaign. The Oilers lost to Carlinville in the opening round the last 3 years, but were only down 6 in the third quarter in last year’s postseason contest. EA-WR finished 6-4 in ‘18.

The Oilers lost size on the offensive and defensive lines, but return tons of talent throughout the team. Fullback Brody Newberry and defensive lineman Gavin Haynes are 2 of the most notable returnees.

EA-WR will be driven by its juniors but has roughly 50 kids in the program, including 22 freshman.

The team motto for the Oilers this season is “fight to win.”

They open at Breese Central in Week 1. In the last 2 seasons, they are 0-2 against the Cougars and lost by a combined 13 points. Herron doesn’t want to start 0-2 again on the season like they did in ‘18 with losses to Central and CM, the teams they face back to back to open ‘19.

Finally, Alton head coach Eric Dickerson stepped to the podium. The Redbirds have made consecutive postseasons, winning a playoff game in ‘17 and narrowly missing a win in ‘18, falling 29-27 at Rolling Meadows. They missed a 2-point conversion in the closing seconds to tie it and head to overtime.

Alton has “a good nucleus on offense,” according to Dickerson. Andrew Jones is back at quarterback, Tim Johnson returns at running back and 3 key O-lineman are back, including talented center Kyle Hughes.

The defense is a different story.

“On defense, we’re going to have a lot of new faces,” Dickerson said. “We graduated a lot of guys who were two and three year starters for us.”

He also discussed the competitiveness of the schedule. Alton, which finished 5-5 last year, opens at Moline, which was 9-2, then welcomes another playoff performer in Quincy for the home opener in Week 2. Weeks 4 and 5 bring annual powerhouses Edwardsville and East St. Louis.

“It’s Southwestern Conference football for us and it doesn’t matter who we play, or what week it is: it’s game time,” he said. “They have to play us and that’s what our mentality has been the last few years. They should start respecting that and be ready for a game.”

As always, all the coaches thanked the QB Club for its services for the kids and the great food. Week 1 kicks off on Aug. 30 and the KC Club will play host to its first awards banquet on Sept. 24.

