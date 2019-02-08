Quiet leaders

photo by Jeff Helmkamp (From left) Nick Hemann and Chris Hartrich pose with their all-tournament hardware at the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament in December. Hemann was MVP and Hartrich was first-team all-tournament as the Explorers won it as a team. Hartrich and Hemann, both seniors, have been key in Marquette’s stellar ‘18-19 campaign.

Chris Hartrich and Nick Hemann have seen a lot during their time playing boys basketball at Marquette Catholic High School.

They were contributing freshmen when the Explorers beat Roxana 48-45 in overtime to win a regional championship. As sophomores, they played on a 30-4 squad that reached the Class 2A SIU Carbondale Super-Sectional. Then, as juniors, they were key components on a Marquette team that went 28-0 during the regular season, only to lose 55-53 in overtime to Columbia in a 3A regional title game.

Now seniors, Hartrich and Hemann are the experienced and grizzled veteran leaders on an Explorer team that entered this week at 22-3 and molding its own identity. That identity is one forged from defense.

“Everybody has really bought in this year,” Hemann said. “We all know what our part is, what we need to do to win, and I feel like we enjoy holding these teams down in low-scoring games. It helps us boost our confidence, especially on defense which then gets us on a roll, playing hard and winning games.”

The only team to score more than 50 points against Marquette this season is Madison. The Trojans did it in a 59-53 win over the Explorers back on Dec. 7. Marquette entered this week limiting its opponents to 35.12 points per game.

A 52-30 victory over Belleville East on Jan. 22 at MCHS really started creating a buzz for the Explorer defense. It was the program’s first win against a Southwestern Conference team since beating Alton 51-50 on Jan. 18, 2013, at the Jerseyville Tournament.

“Any time you can play a school with that many kids and hold them to 30 points is unbelievable,” Hartrich said. “Our defense is the staple of our program; we bring it every single game and it shows on the scoreboard.”

Through it all, Hemann and Hartrich are directing a group of primarily inexperienced upperclassmen and raw underclassmen.

“I think what’s great about (Hartrich and Hemann) is their effort and their unselfishness and a quiet leadership that doesn’t go unnoticed,” head coach Steve Medford said. “And when you have that type of effort and unselfishness from your seniors, it spreads down to the rest of your program.”

Hemann entered the week as Marquette’s leading scorer at 11.8 points per game. Hartrich is right on his heels at 10.8 ppg and has drained a team-high 44 treys.

The 6-foot-5 Hemann was named MVP of the Turkey Tip-Off Tournament at Metro East Lutheran and the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament in Freeburg this season. He helped the Explorers win both tournaments.

Hartrich joined him on the all-tournament teams. A 5-8 guard, he said success comes from the system and understanding assigned roles.

“Right when you put on the jersey, you know what’s expected of you,” Hartrich said. “When it’s our turn (to lead) we’ve been taught the whole process, how to lead, how to play on the defensive end, how to play in general. All that’s expected of us, so we just try to relay that to the younger guys.”

An obvious chemistry exists between Hartrich and Hemann. They were integral members of the 2017 Class 1A state title soccer team for the Explorers — Hartrich as a forward and Hemann as the goalie. Hemann is signed to play soccer at Maryville University next season.

Medford pointed to their dedication to team and playing their roles as their template for success.

“The perception is they were role players (past seasons), but the reality is that they’re just such unselfish kids they played that role for us,” Medford said. “Both of those kids are capable of being very, very good basketball players and score and do some things. They’ve just stepped up in a big, big way (this season). They’re tremendous basketball players and even better kids.”

The playoff pairings are scheduled to release on ihsa.org at 4 p.m. Friday. Marquette will either be cast in a 2A regional at Carlyle or Southwestern and then patiently see how the postseason unfolds.

“We’re taking it one game at a time,” Hemann said.

That’s worked well thus far in the ‘18-19 season.

Contributors to ‘18-19 Explorers (stats entering this week)

Kyle Buecker 1.7 ppg

Spencer Cox 7.2 ppg

Will Dixon 2.2 ppg

Nate Hall 5.6 ppg

Cortez Harris 5.3 ppg

Chris Hartrich 10.8 ppg

Nick Hemann 11.8 ppg

Jaxson Hendricks 1.8 ppg

Iggy McGee 3.1 ppg

Jack Rice 6.9 ppg

Brett Terry 6.8 ppg

Davin Thompson 3.1 ppg

