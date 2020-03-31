Race track launches mobile trivia game

World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison now has a new attraction to engage race fans while also supporting local sponsors. WWTR has partnered with Xcite Interactive to launch WWTR Turbo Trivia, a mobile trivia game for fans on Wednesday, April 1. The green flag will wave on the new game at 7 p.m. April 1. The second round will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 5.

Fans will play by answering multiple-choice racing trivia questions. Players will select usernames and accrue points for each correct answer. Prizes will include items from WWTR and its partners, including Ballpark Village and the St. Louis Wheel in downtown St. Louis.

Xcite Interactive is the industry leader in branded sports entertainment, interactive gaming and innovative marketing. Its innovative software is used by more than 130 teams worldwide, including properties in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Here is the link to play WWTR’s new Turbo Trivia game: https://wwtr.gamechanger.studio/turbo-trivia

For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, call (618) 215-8888, ext. 119, or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

