RACING: 18-year-old Christian Eckes to pull double duty in doubleheader

World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison will present its annual NASCAR-ARCA doubleheader on Saturday. It’s an action-packed one-day show featuring two exciting big-league races on the Metro East’s challenging 1.25-mile oval.

The second half of the 2019 ARCA Menards Series kicks off Saturday with the Day to Day Coffee 150 presented by Lucas Oil. Between the ARCA Menards Series race and the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series 200, the day will feature more than 3 1/2 hours of practice, two qualifying sessions, and 350 miles of racing action. Nearly 14 hours of uninterrupted track time will make it a long day for everyone involved. It makes it even longer for drivers doing double duty.

Greenville, N.Y.’s, Christian Eckes, driver of the No. 15 JBL Audio Toyota, is scheduled to compete in both series. Currently fourth in the ARCA Menards Series standings with one win in his nine starts this season, Eckes also has made a splash in his limited Truck Series starts over the past season and a half. He made his Truck debut at Iowa last summer and finished eighth, then went to WWTR where he qualified second, won the first stage and led a total of 34 laps before an accident prematurely ended his night. He finished ninth in his other two starts last season at Martinsville and Phoenix. He started from the pole in both the ARCA and Truck season openers at Daytona in 2019, and he picked up his fourth career ARCA win earlier this season at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville.

Fourteen hours in a passenger car would be tough for anyone, but Eckes is looking forward to the challenge the long day at the challenging St. Louis area oval will present him.

“It’s one of my favorite race tracks,” Eckes said. “We should have won both of those races last year. It’s going to be a very long day. I didn’t even think about the fact it’s going to be a 14-hour day until right now. I think between the ARCA car and the Truck we should have a chance to win both races.”

Despite his youth — he’s 18 — Eckes has built a record many drivers with years of experience would envy. He won the Myrtle Beach 400 and followed that with a win in the famed Snowball Derby in 2016. He’s been a part of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Late Model program before making the leap to Toyota’s driver development program, which has allowed him to race for the Venturini family in the ARCA Menards Series and Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Eckes has experienced a trying season to this point. Though one of the preseason favorites to contend for the ARCA Menards Series championship, Eckes missed the third race of the season at Salem Speedway because of an illness the night before the race. Eckes’ health recovered quickly, but his luck didn’t. He was involved in an accident and finished 26th in the next series race at Talladega. Despite giving up nearly two full races worth of points to teammate Michael Self, Eckes is just 115 points out of the championship points lead.

Even though he missed that early-season race, Eckes believes he still has a solid chance to win the championship. But to do that, he and his Kevin Reed-led team cannot give away any more of those valuable championship points.

“I think we have lacked on some of our opportunities, so I give us a B to this point,” he said, grading his performance to this point of the year. “We haven’t capitalized the way I would have liked to. We’ve had great race cars to this point. We need to start putting full races together. We have great speed and everything we need to go do it. We need to eliminate the failures we have, whether it’s on the car or with the driver. If we can do that we’ll be good.”

Adult general admission tickets for this one-day doubleheader start at $40. Children 15 and under are free. Spectator gates will open at 9:30 a.m. The driver autograph session is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be located beneath the main grandstand.

