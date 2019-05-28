Racing doubleheader rescheduled for Aug. 30

The Brandt River Town Showdown, featuring a USAC doubleheader with the AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and NOS Energy Drink National Midgets in addition to the B-Mods, has been rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 30, at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City. It will now be the start of a big racing weekend in Southern Illinois with Du Quoin State Fair events Saturday-Monday.

The event will be a full show for each series with qualifying, heat races, and a semi-feature, culminating in a 30-lap main event for the Midgets and Sprint Cars. Last Saturday’s Track Enterprises promotion of the event was rained out.

Track Enterprises wants to express apologies for any inconvenience from Saturday’s rainout. At the time, there were reports of severe weather in the area and the decision was made to cancel when the rain started in the interest of fan safety.

The night prior, Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis (Midgets) and Chris Windom of Canton, Ill. (Sprint Cars) won each end of the doubleheader.

Anyone who was at Saturday night’s event is reminded to bring the May 18 wristband with them on Aug. 30 to receive entry at that event. Anyone who doesn’t bring the band as their raincheck will have to pay full price.

Pit gates will open at 3 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hotlaps will begin at 6 p.m., qualifying at 6:45 p.m., and racing will go green at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit usacracing.com, trackenterprises.com, or tricityspeedway.net.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter